A Rule NOT to be Broken

Why is it that, though we all know the folk tale that death comes in threes, the second one that quickly follows the first still seems to catch us off guard?



So, it was on a regular Wednesday when Father Jerry Osterman sat with me waiting for a meeting to begin. Father's phone rang; I encouraged him to answer it, knowing that a priest never knows who may need him immediately. He looked at the phone, saw it was a friend, and told me he could call them back. He knew why his friend was calling.



Father's friend wanted to remind him to ask a favor of me. Another friend's brother was a missionary and had passed away. Would I write about him and his work? I got my notebook and asked for the missionary's name.



The answer took the wind out of me: Father Pat McGillicuddy.



I worked ridiculously hard to keep my composure. Having no luck with that, the tears came.



I like to say I inherited Father Pat McGillicuddy and his work. When I transferred from the Mission Office in Allentown, Pennsylvania to come home to Boston, Father Pat was already doing mission appeals here thanks to Boston's longtime Director, Monsignor Andrew Connell. One of my first lessons from the staff at the time was that Monsignor left them a hard and fast rule -- Never cut Pat McGillicuddy. Never.



It only took one meeting with him to understand why. This humble Irish-born Redemptorist priest arrived in my office one scorching summer day looking a bit wilted. I offered him water and a seat. He was grateful for both as he had just walked from the nearest "T" station to our office -- about three miles. He didn't want to bother anyone for a ride. On the return trip, our friendship was born.



Father Pat worked with what he called the "throwaways" of Brazilian society -- young men who had high school diplomas, but, because of failures in the local school system, had second grade educations, at best. Unemployment led to homelessness and drugs. Father Pat's work was like Saint Mother Teresa's -- he helped the person in front of him and then moved on to another. First it was rehab, then back to school. Most went on to college. His graduates are businessmen, politicians, and productive citizens.



A Father by ordination, he was a true father to the men whose lives he saved.



Boston's parishioner support was a lifeline to Father Pat's work. With the grace of God and the preaching of his brother, Father Seán McGillicuddy, both the ministry and assistance given through mission appeals will continue.



Never cut Pat McGillicuddy.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.