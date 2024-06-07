Msgr. Augustine F. Hickey -- first resident of Regina Cleri

Read Special Section

A couple months ago a caller reached me with this question "Do you know who Msgr. Augustine Hickey was?" My immediate response was "Yes, I know he was the pastor of St. Paul Parish, Cambridge. And he was vicar general of the archdiocese. And he had the distinction of having to post the excommunication decree on the St. Benedict Center in Cambridge during the 'Feeney crisis.'"



The caller introduced himself as a cousin of the late Msgr. Hickey and proceeded to fill me in on his most fascinating cousin. Among his lines, and the one that inspires this article, was "Did you know he was the first resident of Regina Cleri?"



So, I did a bit of research here and there, and the more I searched the more I found. I called George back and informed him of my initial findings. He then added, "By the way, he's also a distant cousin of Bishop Keith J. Chylinski, who had just been named auxiliary bishop of Philadelphia of the Latins. I contacted the bishop-elect (at that point) and informed him. He confirmed his relationship and said he was going to get family members "to update the family tree."



I then called George and informed him of my progress. He was delighted. I told him we'd be doing some focused coverage about Regina Cleri on its 60th anniversary this spring and that I would get this article ready. I hope that he and his episcopal cousin will be happy with this article about their cousin and Regina Cleri's first resident.







Advertisement

Cantabrigian



He was born Aug. 24, 1883. His family originated in Brookline, but they soon crossed the Muddy River and the Charles River, where Boston University stands and became residents of Cambridge and parishioners of St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish. At the time, the pastor was the energetic and not infrequently irascible Father Thomas Scully. A legend for his pastoral service to the parish, as a chaplain to union troops during the Civil War, and an ardent promoter of Catholic Schools, he was strong-willed and determined to provide Catholic schooling for all his parishioners. During his tenure, he built elementary and secondary schools one of each for both boys and girls, and even what would be today a junior college, named St. Thomas Aquinas.



A Cantabrigian is a native of the City of Cambridge, from its Latin name: Cantabrigia. And you could properly use the title if you were born there; or were raised there, or if you were connected by your education at its famous college, Harvard.



Thus, the young Augustine Hickey was raised in this very Catholic environment, which was central to forming him and influenced his vocation and could rightly claim the Cantibrigian label.







Roman



Following his completion of all that Cambridge education, he traversed the Charles River to the recently established (1884) archdiocesan seminary, St. John, Brighton. He was subsequently sent to Rome to complete his seminary formation. He lived at the Pontifical North American College at its first site, via dell'Umilta, 30, and attended classes at the Pontifical Urban University, then and now the Roman school that was sponsored by the papal missionary offices called the Propaganda Fidei, today the Dicastery for the Propagation of the Faith. As the United States at the time was still considered "missionary territory" and would be throughout Father Hickey's seminary studies, he attended that university rather than the nearby Pontifical Gregorian University.



The previous rector of the college and soon to be Father Hickey's new archbishop, William Henry O'Connell, had completely changed the seminary. Making it as was said "more Roman" than any Roman seminary. He also added the Villa Santa Caterina out in the Alban Hills, quite near the pope's summer residence at Castel Gandolfo. It served as the summer residence and respite for seminarians still in Rome during the nearly tropical summer weather of Rome.



The vice regent of Rome at the time, Archbishop Giuseppe Ceppetelli, ordained him and his classmates to the priesthood on Nov. 11, 1906. The archbishop had just two years prior ordained a young priest by the name of Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli, later Pope St. John XXIII. In later years, the archbishop also ordained several other Bostonians, including Edward Ryan, later pastor of Holy Name, West Roxbury, and bishop of Burlington; and Francis J. Spellman, later auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese, and more widely known as the metropolitan archbishop of New York. Other of his Boston Roman contemporaries were Michael J. Splaine, later secretary of Cardinal O'Connell and then pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline, and Charles A. Finn, subsequently the rector of St. John Seminary, and later longtime pastor of Holy Name, West Roxbury.



When he returned to the archdiocese in 1907, he served briefly at Holy Ghost Parish, Whitman. Just as he arrived, a young parishioner named Francis J. Spellman was leaving for his college education at Fordham University, Bronx, N.Y. Later in 1907, he was transferred to St. Columbkille Parish, Brighton, serving there until 1911 when he was transferred to Holy Cross Cathedral, Boston.







Superintendent of schools



For the next decade and a half, he lived at the cathedral and was named archdiocesan director of Catholic schools, today that would be superintendent of schools. His boyhood pastor, Father Scully, would have been proud.



During his time in the School Office, he worked to professionalize faculty of Catholic schools, brought in speakers for professional days, and was instrumental in the formation of the now National Catholic Educational Association. The correspondence between Cardinal O'Connell, always mediated through either his priest secretary or the chancellor of the archdiocese, indicates how detailed was the attention paid to every aspect of Father Hickey's job. It looks like the operating principle was "make sure to ask permission for everything, and make sure it's in writing." Trained in this manner of proceeding, he carried it through until his retirement in 1965.



Going back more than 100 years, replies "in the name of His Eminence, the Cardinal" came to Father Hickey from Msgr. Francis Phelan, Msgr. James O'Connell, Msgr. Michael Splaine, Msgr. (later bishop) Jeremiah Minihan, Msgr. (later bishop) John J. Wright, Msgr. (later bishop) Lawrence J. Riley, Msgr. Robert Sennott, and Msgr. Francis Sexton.







Pastor



In June 1925, Cardinal O'Connell named him Irremovable Parish Priest (IPP) of St. Paul Parish, Cambridge, a tenure which would last until early 1965. At the time of his appointment, he was just shy of his 42nd birthday and would be at the Cambridge parish for the next almost 40 years.



An early proponent of the active participation of people in Sunday Mass, he encouraged the formation of an outstanding musical program at the parish. He was also the founder in 1963 of the renowned St. Paul Choir School, which was both an outgrowth of his concern for the liturgy and a means to support that active participation.



Just as he had some national exposure in education, so now he had the same in liturgy. The seed had been planted during Cardinal O'Connell's time, but it grew and blossomed during Archbishop Cushing's years, all this prior to the Second Vatican Council.



He seems to have had curates, as parochial vicars were then called, in whom he placed great confidence, and he seems to have been involved in every aspect of parish life.



He also was an early pioneer in interreligious matters and more involvement in local public affairs. He was frequently invited either to be a speaker or to offer prayers at civic events. He always sought permission from the archbishop, no matter how seemingly mundane or local.







The degree that wasn't



In 1940, the president of Harvard College, Dr. James B. Conant, himself a noted educator, was very appreciative of the ministry St. Paul Parish provided to the Harvard Catholic students and offered Msgr. Hickey an honorary degree to be bestowed at the 1940 Commencement. In his letter seeking permission to accept, he told Cardinal O'Connell he was "inclined" not to accept the honor. He did not specify why.



The most likely explanation was that the cardinal was not especially fond of President Conant and was still a little put off that he had not been given an honorary degree as some other Roman Catholic ecclesiastics had. Caution on Msgr. Hickey's part was the much wiser course.



Msgr. Hickey had already received an honorary degree from Boston College, a Doctorate in Education (Ed. D) in 1925.



At the cardinal's request, Pope Pius XI had named Father Hickey a Domestic Prelate on Jan. 18, 1937, with the title Right Reverend Monsignor. Later, at the request of Archbishop Richard J. Cushing, Pope Pius XII would name him a Protonotary Apostolic on July 1, 1952.



Within months of his being named archbishop, Archbishop Cushing named Msgr. Hickey as vicar general of the archdiocese on Nov. 10, 1944. So, he became involved, even if remotely, in the administration of the archdiocese even while continuing as pastor at Cambridge with responsibility for the Harvard "Campus Ministry."



Many young Catholics benefited from the pastoral care of the priests at the parish who doubled as their campus ministers. Among them were a young student form the US Virgin Islands, named Bernard Law; and another who came in contact with the Church through the Catholic Student Center, Avery Dulles.



As the years passed, it seems that Msgr. Hickey kept attuned to matters he cherished. When the Vatican Council asked dioceses to establish liturgical commissions, Boston was one of the first and Msgr. Hickey was named its first chair. There had been before this a thriving liturgical apostolate in the archdiocese, of which he was a prime mover; that commission published a regular newsletter which enjoyed a wide circulation, both within and outside the archdiocese, named "Mediator."



By way of a letter dated Jan. 6, 1965, Richard Cardinal Cushing regretfully accepted Msgr. Hickey's resignation as pastor at Cambridge, as vicar general, and consultor of the archdiocese, and as chairman of the Liturgical Commission. He had celebrated his 81st birthday the previous August and his health was diminishing.



In that same letter, the archbishop expressed his delight that Msgr. Hickey would "take up residence and avail yourself of the facilities at Regina Cleri." He also informed him that in addition to all the services and facilities at Regina Cleri, he would receive a "retirement benefit" of $200 per month -- that would translate to $1,967 per month today.



Msgr. Hickey would be the first resident of Regina Cleri and would avail himself of its facilities until his death there on July 18, 1972. He was four weeks shy of his 89th birthday.



His funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Paul Church, Cambridge. Auxiliary Bishop Thomas J. Riley, pastor of neighboring St. Peter Parish, was the principal celebrant.



The homilist was Father Joseph I. Collins, then pastor of St. Pius Fifth, Lynn, and one-time curate and perhaps closest coworker of Msgr. Hickey at the Cambridge parish.



Following the funeral Mass, Msgr. Hickey was buried with his family members at St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington.