Fulfilling Cardinal Richard Cushing's vision

In late December of 1964, after two years of construction, the Regina Cleri Residence was opened and ready to welcome a small group of senior priests of the Archdiocese of Boston. It was one of the first new buildings completed in the West End and had 32 independent suites and eight infirmary beds; fewer than the 46 suites, 18 clinical beds, and two respite rooms we have now!



Cardinal Richard Cushing's vision back then was to establish a permanent residence for archdiocesan senior priests that would provide them with a real home, basic care, and the opportunity to continue priestly ministry while aging in place. He appointed the first director, Msgr. Edward Hartigan, and brought in the Sisters of Bon Secours to help him run the day-to-day operations and provide care for the residents. The women religious who assist are now from the Sister Disciples of the Divine Master, a change that took place in 1978.



As an employee of Regina Cleri for 30 years -- the last 16 years as director -- I am proud to carry on Cardinal Cushing's vision and fulfill his mission. While the average age has increased dramatically, we continue to provide a home that provides quality care along with a spiritual community. As Cardinal Seán O'Malley has stated, "Regina Cleri is not just a home for our senior priests, it is a community of prayer, fellowship, and fraternity."



Much has changed over the past 60 years. When Regina Cleri opened in 1964, the landscape of the Archdiocese of Boston was vastly different; men didn't accept "senior status" until they were quite elderly and frail and so their stays at Regina Cleri were relatively short. There were also more priests, which meant senior priests could live in parish rectories and have the support of multiple brother priests who lived with them and could assist them as needed.



Today, it is a completely different story. Priests are living longer and entering Regina Cleri earlier. The average age of our residents is 87 and residents live here for 12 to 20 years before being called home to God. In the past, the perception of Regina Cleri was of a sleepy, quiet nursing home type of residence. Nowadays, this community is vibrant and alive with countless activities, events, guest speakers, retreats, and even a public Mass for the West End community twice a week.



Another drastic change over the years directly affected me and my role at Regina Cleri. For the first 43 years of its existence, the residence was overseen by an archdiocesan priest who was assigned as the director. In 2009, I became the first lay director of Regina Cleri. I am still humbled by the faith that clergy leadership had in me -- to believe that I could effectively continue their legacy of loving service to the senior priests of the Archdiocese of Boston in such an important and meaningful way. That act of appointing a lay director was also a wonderful example of the ways in which our archdiocese, and particularly our archbishop, truly embraced the call of our Church to include and depend on members of the laity to continue its mission.



I like to say that as director of this residence, I have the impossible task of keeping 60+ different generals in line and happy each day. Each of the men who lives here was a force of nature during active priesthood, and quite frankly, most still are forces of nature. These men ran parishes, started schools, created non-profits, oversaw countless committees and boards, established outreach ministries, and so much more. They were independent, they were the boss, they called the shots. Not so much anymore.



But the humility I have watched these men show as they enter this new stage has been awe-inspiring. It seems so easy for most of them to glide right into the role of follower instead of leader. They have incredible patience and understanding for each other. They continue to shine Christ's light through their words and through their actions. I consider myself truly blessed to be able to witness their priesthood, their goodness, and their selflessness.



After a life of service to Christ and His Church -- to us and to our communities -- our senior priests are able to come to Regina Cleri and share in a fraternal community that allows them to continue their priesthood and ministry in countless ways. We have daily Mass in the mornings celebrated on a rotating basis by the residents who are able. In 2019, we were able to update our chapel so that it is handicapped accessible, so now even priests who are in wheelchairs can celebrate Mass. On the last Friday of each month, the daily Mass is offered for Richard Cardinal Cushing for building such a wonderful, fraternal home for the senior priests of the Archdiocese of Boston.



The chapel is the heart of Regina Cleri, a peaceful sanctuary where one can truly feel the holiness of Regina Cleri and the residents we serve. Above the altar, there is a quote in Latin that reads, "TU ES SACERDOS IN AETERNUM," meaning "YOU ARE A PRIEST FOREVER." That is the vision we have been fulfilling every day for the past 60 years by caring for more than 400 senior priests who make and have made Regina Cleri their home and continued their vocation.







Stephen Gust is director of Regina Cleri and a member of the Clergy Trust's Care Team.