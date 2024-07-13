Cardinal O'Malley issues statement on Trump's assassination attempt

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley relesed the following statement July 13 after news of an assassination attempt on former President and presidential candidate Donald J. Trump during a rally in Butler, PA. During the incident, one spectator was killed and two spectators were critically injured.







"Our nation has once again witnessed another deadly and tragic shooting today. We join in prayer for the recovery of former President Trump who was injured today. We also pray for the families of those killed and the injured. We give thanks for the secret service and first responders who acted so quickly. As a nation, we must come to grips with the incessant violence that has too often become the norm. It must stop. We must find peaceful ways to resolve our differences and avoid all political violence of any kind. May the Lord bless our country and all who seek a just and peaceful society."

Advertisement