St. Benedict and his medal: Defense against demonic attacks

Temptations in a fallen city, memories of a beautiful woman, a poisoned chalice, the attacks of an envious priest, curses from a pagan priest, a rock that won't budge, another that falls on a young monk, a kitchen in flames, a dragon that lurks to devour a fleeing monk, threats from Gothic warlords, and the prospect of a destroyed monastery.







St. Benedict, whose feast we celebrate on July 11, endured constant attacks from the enemy throughout his life. The life of a monk only heightens the constant spiritual warfare we all face in the Christian life.







In fact, Benedict even had to use force to manifest his authority as abbot over his monks oppressed by the enemy, as related in Father Robert Nixon's newly compiled and translated book "The Cross and Medal of Saint Benedict: A Mystical Sign of Divine Power" (TAN, 2024): "Benedict found this monk outside wandering around aimlessly when he should have been in the oratory in prayer. With a certain degree of paternal severity and charitable discipline, he reprimanded him for his lack of wisdom and discernment and struck him with his staff. At this, the monk fell down, motionless. And after that, the devil . . . Never troubled him again. It was as if the staff of Benedict had not struck the hapless monk but had rather driven away the wicked tempter himself!" (14).







Advertisement

St. Benedict has come to be recognized for the power of his actions against the enemy, alongside St. Michael, as a major protector against evil, particularly through the medal that bears his image. Father Nixon's book offers an overview of how the medal rose to prominence as a Catholic devotion and received papal approval, couching it within the story of St. Benedict's life and the rise of his order of monks.







If you've seen the back of a St. Benedict Medal, you may have noticed a series of letters. The first set is arranged in and around the shape of the Cross: C S P B C S S M L N D S M D. The next set is arranged in a circle around the Cross: V R S N S M V S M Q L I V B.







This arrangement first came to serious attention in the year 1647 in relation to the Benedictine Abbey of Metten in Bavaria, when it prevented a series of diabolic attacks. Although some of the laity already had medals with these letters engraved, no one at the time understood their meaning. It was only in researching the library's manuscripts that a 15th-century illustration of St. Benedict pointed to the full prayer they abbreviated: "Cross of our Holy Father Benedict. May the Cross be light to me. May the dragon not be a leader to me. Get behind me, Satan: Never persuade me to vain things. What you like is evil; may you yourself drink your venom!"







Due to a widespread story of the medal preventing the effect of curses and bringing about exorcisms and healings, which Father Nixon details in his book, its use spread across Europe, with Pope Benedict XIV approving an official blessing for it and granting it indulgences in 1741.







The great father of modern Benedictine monasticism, Dom Prosper Guéranger, speculated why God would grant so many favors to those who invoke his help through St. Benedict's medal. In an age when "rationalism is so rife," God has deigned to offer help to those "who put their confidence in the sacred signs marked on the medal" with "strong and simple" faith (Guéranger, "The Medal or Cross of St. Benedict," author's preface). It's as if to laugh at the devil and his plans to pull people away from God through the alleged sophistication of the modern world, overcoming them with simple signs pointing us to the Cross and the protection of a holy monk.







Of course, the medal should not be used in a superstitious way. It expresses our faith and confidence in God, which conquers the power of the enemy through the Blood of Christ. Within God's plan of salvation, there are certain key defenders of God's people. St. Benedict proved himself as one over his own monks in spiritual combat. Through the efficacy of his medal, he has manifested himself as a fatherly defender of all who invoke his help.







Throughout history, the monastic life has served as a constant beacon calling us to greater conversion of life and prayer. Turning to St. Benedict can lead us to embrace some of his spiritual principles, such as humility, obedience, stability, hospitality, the prayerful reading of Scripture in "lectio divina" and viewing our work as a means of honoring God.