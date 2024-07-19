How we fight

''Here they come again, sir!" A memorable line spoken by a memorable character in the epic Civil War film "Gettysburg." This stirring depiction of Union troops during the Confederate assault on Little Round Top offers us a sobering reminder: the battles don't end until the war is over.



The war for human life and dignity is not over. Not by a long shot. After losing ground in the courts and many other state legislatures, abortion advocates are regrouping. Today, Massachusetts Crisis Pregnancy Centers are targeted by wrongheaded officials like those in Gov. Maura Healey's administration. Under her leadership, the Commonwealth has launched the first public information campaign in the country actively working against those who have formed organizations to assist pregnant women who choose to give birth.



As Christians, it is important for us to acknowledge that the war over the value of every human life is unlikely to end anytime soon. Those who count themselves among our adversaries will continue to charge at us -- even uphill. They will persist in looking for opportunities to weaken our position and resolve. At times, they will outnumber us. And when they don't, we should expect them to do everything in their power to out-maneuver us. They do so because they know that victory isn't handed to anyone. It has to be won.



Still, most Catholics don't want to be soldiers. We're content to entrust whatever needs to be done to the professionals -- those who have the training (and the stomach) for it. Most of us just want to live our lives and mind our own business. There's enough on our plate. We aren't looking for a fight. Unfortunately, we don't have to. More often than not, the battles come to us. And when they do, we are unprepared.



When it comes to fight or flight, it isn't even close. The overwhelming majority of us choose to not to engage, and flee. The few who stay, often find themselves standing alone. As a result, they are tempted to get caught up in the battlefield's glory or gore. They often forget that how we fight matters; at least as much -- perhaps more -- than why we do.



Good soldiers stand together, ready to face the enemy, no matter how popular or powerful. If we are to stand for the gospel of Jesus Christ, we must be willing to do everything in our power to slay the dragons that menace and pursue us. Everything, that is, except becoming dragons ourselves.



The sacrificial death of Christ on the Cross shows us that the world is worth fighting for. But those of us who walk onto the field of battle must find a way to fight for every soul without losing our own. How? By realizing that the call to fight is a call to justice and holiness, not power. We must not give in to the temptation to hate those who take up arms against us.



Instead, we must foster a love for our neighbors that is deep enough to empower us to love our enemies. Our motivation to act cannot be found in a desire to destroy anyone, but only in willing what is good for everyone, including those who oppose us. All our deeds must be rooted in love.



Courage is contagious. Everyone admires a person who isn't afraid to stand up in challenging circumstances. We are all inspired by those who don't give up regardless of the odds. It's objectively good to put on the armor of God and stand against the devil and his wiles. But whenever we fight, we must do so in ways that do not undermine or contradict what we are fighting for. Profile leaders in the Church have done that faithfully for decades. It's time for all of us to not only learn from them, but join them.







- Jaymie Stuart Wolfe is a Catholic convert, wife, and mother of eight. Inspired by the spirituality of St. Francis de Sales, she is an author, speaker, and musician, and provides freelance editorial services to numerous publishers and authors as the principal of One More Basket. Find Jaymie on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @YouFeedThem.