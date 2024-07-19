Local Catholics receive papal honors

BRAINTREE -- Five people in the Archdiocese of Boston, three priests and two laypeople, are receiving special recognition from the Holy Father at Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley's request.



Father J. Bryan Hehir, the archdiocese's secretary of health and social services, and St. John's Seminary Rector Father Stephen Salocks will each receive the title of monsignor in honor of their service to the archdiocese.



"I am grateful to the Holy Father for recognizing the lifelong ministries of Father Bryan Hehir and Father Stephen Salocks," the cardinal said in a statement. "They exemplify the many wonderful and deeply committed priests across the archdiocese. They are a blessing in the life of the church."



Cardinal O'Malley also requested that Pope Francis give the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal to Father John Connolly, Barbara Thorp, and attorney Thomas Hannigan, Jr. The three were instrumental to the archdiocese's response to the clergy sexual abuse crisis. Thorp served as director of the archdiocese's Office of Pastoral Support and Child Protection from 2002 to 2012, providing pastoral and mental health services to survivors, their families, and their parishes. Father Connolly, who currently serves as pastor of St. Theresa Parish in West Roxbury, worked with Cardinal O'Malley for a decade to coordinate the archdiocese's response to the abuse crisis. The cardinal appointed Hannigan lead counsel of the archdiocese in 2003, in order to help settle lawsuits brought by victims. At the time of his hiring, there were over 500 lawsuits pending. In 2003, Hannigan helped negotiate an $85 million settlement for over 500 victims of clergy abuse.



"Their great dedication and contributions to bringing about healing, reconciliation, and accountability in response to the evil scourge of sexual abuse of minors has been vital over the past two decades," the cardinal said in his statement.



The Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (Latin for "For the Church and the Pope") medal has been given out since 1888 to Catholics, primarily laity, who have provided "distinguished service" to the Catholic Church.

