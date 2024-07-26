CSF names Brennan and Colin Howley 'Volunteers of the Year'

BOSTON -- The Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF), one of the largest non-profit organizations in the Greater Boston area, which provides aid to low-income students to attend Catholic elementary and high schools, named Brennan and Colin Howley "Volunteers of the Year" at the annual School's Out Summer Celebration in June. Brennan and Colin, Boxford-born brothers who both graduated from St. John's Prep, chair the CSF's Young Leader Committee and led efforts to raise funds to provide aid to 300 new in-need students at area Catholic schools.



"Brennan and Colin Howley's remarkable commitment to the students we serve, alongside the impactful work of our entire Young Leader Committee, highlights the powerful difference dedicated volunteers can make. Together, they are paving the way for brighter futures for in-need students across Greater Boston. As we honor their remarkable contributions, we also extend our invitation to individuals passionate about making a difference to join us in this work. Together, we can continue to create lasting impact," said Mike Reardon, CSF's executive director.



Advertisement

The annual School's Out Summer Celebration, held at SPIN Boston, brought together over 40 young professionals from across the region for a fun-filled night, which furthered CSF's goal of funding 300 new scholarships for low-income students. CSF's Young Leader Committee is composed of a new generation of civic leaders from many of Massachusetts' most high-profile companies, including Bain Capital, Brown Brothers Harriman, Fidelity, HarbourVest Partners, Merrill Lynch, State Street, and PWC, and plays a crucial role in furthering CSF's mission through various initiatives, including volunteering at local Catholic schools, giving students hands-on learning opportunities at their workplaces, providing internships at their companies, and organizing fundraising events.



Honorees Brennan and Colin Howley, who attended St. John's Prep, said, "CSF's Young Leader Committee is a group of like-minded individuals who strive to make the world a better place. We work together to change the lives of low-income students and their families across Greater Boston through high-quality Catholic education. Our own experiences at Catholic schools shaped the people we are today, both professionally and personally. We have never seen or found a better way to directly transform lives. The Catholic Schools Foundation is the whole package."



CSF provides scholarship grants and non-scholarship support to 79 Catholic schools, including both elementary and high schools, and creates the opportunity for a high-quality education for more than 3,500 students. The median average income for students at CSF-sponsored schools is $48,120 and 68 percent of students come from single-parent homes. In 2024, 100 percent of CSF scholars graduated from high school and 97 percent matriculated to college.