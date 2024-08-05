Cardinal's Message to the Archdiocese of Boston

Dear Friends,



This morning the Holy Father announced that he has named the Most Reverend Richard G. Henning, S.T.D. as the tenth bishop and seventh archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston.Archbishop-elect Henning is currently the Bishop of the Diocese of Providence.



On behalf of the entire Archdiocese of Boston, including our priests, religious, deacons, and laity we welcome Archbishop-elect Richard Henning. We extend our deep gratitude to the Holy Father for this appointment demonstrating his ongoing pastoral care for the people of the Archdiocese. I look forward to our people and the wider community getting to know our new Archbishop-elect in the days, weeks, months and years ahead. He ministers with the heart of a pastor with a sincere commitment to serving Christ and the Church.



Archbishop-elect Henning will be installed as Archbishop of Boston on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, MA. Additional details to follow.



We will hold a 10:00am introductory press conference today, Monday, August 5, 2024, at the Pastoral Center. The event will be streamed live for your convenience at https://vimeo.com/event/4489023.



The Archbishop-elect and I will also concelebrate Mass in the Bethany Chapel, in the Pastoral Center, at 9:00am this morning.



Archbishop-elect Henning has asked us to share his initial comments with you on his appointment:



"I am grateful to His Holiness Pope Francis for his confidence in me and for his conferral of this new mission as Archbishop of Boston. I receive this appointment relying upon divine Providence, aware that this is the Lord's Church and that I am no more than an unworthy servant.



I would also like to express my gratitude to His Eminence Cardinal Sean O'Malley who has served the Church of Boston for many faithful and joyful years.



Greetings to the clergy and faithful of Boston. I ask you prayers that I may cling to the Lord's Holy Cross, honor His mother, imitate His saints, and love you as His people and His ministers." We adore You and praise You O Christ, for by Your Holy Cross You have redeemed the world. (Spanish and Portuguese follow this message).



Certainly, I have much left to express to you all about my gratitude for my 21 years as your shepherd. I will reserve those words for a time closer to the end of my assignment as your Archbishop. Today is a day of celebration and prayer as we welcome the Holy Father's assignment of Archbishop-elect Henning to the Archdiocese. I ask that you pray for him as he begins to plan for this transition. In the meantime, please be assured of my continued prayers for all of you.



Sincerely Yours in Christ,



Cardinal SeánArchbishop-elect statement in Spanish:



"Le agradezco a Su Santidad el Papa Francisco su confianza en mÍ y por haberme confiado esta nueva misiÓn como arzobispo de Boston. Recibo este nombramiento confiando en la divina Providencia, consciente de que ésta es la Iglesia del SeÑor y de que no soy más que un servidor indigno. También me gustarÍa expresar mi gratitud a Su Eminencia el Cardenal Seán O'Malley, quien ha servido a la Iglesia de Boston durante muchos aÑos con fidelidad y alegrÍa. Saludos al clero y fieles de Boston. Les pido oraciones para poder aferrarme a la Santa Cruz del SeÑor, honrar a su madre, imitar a sus santos y amarles como a su pueblo y a sus ministros."



Te adoramos y te alabamos, oh Cristo, porque por tu Santa Cruz redimiste al mundo.



Archbishop-elect statement in Portuguese



"Estou grato a Sua Santidade o Papa Francisco pela confianÇa que depositou em mim e por ter-me confiado esta missÃo como Arcebispo de Boston. Recebo esta nomeaÇÃo confiando na ProvidÊncia divina, consciente de que esta é a Igreja do Senhor e que nÃo sou mais do que um servo indigno. Gostaria também de expressar a minha gratidÃo a Sua EminÊncia o Cardeal Sean O'Malley, que serviu a Igreja de Boston durante muitos anos fiéis e alegres. SaudaÇÕes ao clero e aos fiéis de Boston. PeÇo-vos oraÇÕes para que me possa agarrar À Santa Cruz do Senhor, honrar a Sua mÃe, imitar o Seus santos e amar-vos como Seu povo e Seus ministros." SaudaÇÕes ao clero e aos fiéis de Boston. PeÇo-vos oraÇÕes para que me possa agarrar À Santa Cruz do Senhor, honrar a Sua mÃe, imitar o Seus santos e amar-vos como Seu povo e Seus ministros." NÓs Te adoramos e Te louvamos, Ó Cristo, pois pela tua Santa Cruz remistes o mundo.