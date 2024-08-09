The name of the bishop in the Eucharistic Prayer



Boston's new archbishop introduced at press conference



The naming of the diocesan bishop in the Eucharistic Prayer reminds us of our unity with him and through him with the other Churches of the world, and with one another in our archdiocese.



We welcome Archbishop-elect Richard G. Henning as the 10th bishop and seventh metropolitan archbishop of Boston.



Until the archbishop-elect's installation on Oct. 31, 2024, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Holy Cross, however, Cardinal O'Malley remains in the governance of the archdiocese and his name remains the one mentioned in any of the Eucharistic Prayers.



The proper formula remains simply "for Francis, our pope, and for Seán our bishop." The addition of more titles, e.g. "our cardinal archbishop", or "our archbishop" or the adding a middle name could be seen as a kind of "unnecessary, pretentious, and affected augmentation."



It is a salutary option to include, mentioned as a group, assistant or auxiliary bishops. That simple formula is "for Seán our bishop and his assistant bishops."



Until his installation, his proper title is Archbishop-elect Richard G. Henning. The archbishop-elect may certainly be prayed for at the General Intercessions with that title. And he remains until Oct. 31, 2024, in the Eucharistic Prayers in the Providence Diocese.