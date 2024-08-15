Latin patriarch: Pray for peace in Holy Land, world on feast of the Assumption

(OSV News) -- As the Israel-Hamas war edges toward the one-year mark, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem is calling on the faithful to pray for peace while observing the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Aug. 15.



"On this day, before or after the celebration of the Eucharist or at another suitable time, I invite everyone to a moment of intercession for peace to the Blessed Virgin Mary," wrote Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa in an Aug. 10 message posted to the patriarchate's website.



Included with the cardinal's message was a specific prayer text imploring Mary, along with St. Michael the Archangel, "all the angelic powers of heaven and … all the saints" to intercede for "the gift of reconciliation and peace" for both the Holy Land and humanity itself.



The cardinal's plea comes at a moment when the hostilities are poised to become a regional conflict amid soaring tensions throughout the Middle East.



Hamas stated Aug. 14 it will not participate in cease-fire talks scheduled for Aug. 15 in the Qatar capital of Doha; Israel had indicated it would attend. While U.S. officials anticipated at least indirect talks to proceed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a scheduled Middle East trip that had been expected to begin Aug. 13.



The war broke out in early October 2023, after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip stormed into approximately 22 locations in Israel during a Jewish holiday, gunning down more than 1,200 people -- most of them civilians -- and taking 251 civilians and soldiers hostage. According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, retaliatory attacks by Israel have claimed close to 40,000 lives in Gaza.



As of early August, 111 Israeli hostages are believed to remain in captivity, including the bodies of 39 slain. Hamas said Aug. 13 that two of its guards had killed a male hostage and seriously wounded two female captives.



"Many months have now passed since the beginning of this terrible war," said Cardinal Pizzaballa in his message. "The suffering caused by this conflict and the dismay at what is happening are not only unabated, but seem to be fueled again and again by hatred, resentment and contempt, which only intensify the violence and push away the possibility of finding solutions."



He noted that "it is becoming increasingly difficult to envision a conclusion to this conflict, whose impact on the lives of our people is greater and more painful than ever before," as well as "increasingly difficult to find people and institutions with whom a dialogue about the future and peaceful relations is possible.



"We all seem to be crushed by this present (situation), which is characterized by so much violence and, admittedly, anger," wrote the cardinal in his message.



"After having spent so many words and after having done what we can to help and be close to everyone, especially those who are most affected, all that remains is for us to pray," said Cardinal Pizzaballa, adding that "these days seem to be important to be able to turn the tide of the conflict, and among them especially August 15, which for us is the day of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven."



He added, "In view of the many words of hatred that are all too often spoken, we would like to offer our prayer, which consists of words of reconciliation and peace."



The full text of the cardinal's prayer -- which was also shared by the custos of the Holy Land, Franciscan Father Francesco Patton, on the website of the Custodia Terrae Sanctae, the Franciscan friars serving in the Holy Land -- is available on the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem website, and reads as follows:



O most glorious Mother of God,raised above the choirs of angels,pray for us with Saint Michael the Archangeland with all the angelic powers of heavenand with all the saints,to your most holyand beloved Son, our Lord and master.



Obtain for this Holy Land,for all His childrenand for all humanitythe gift of reconciliation and peace.



May your prophecy be fulfilled:the proud are scatteredin the imaginations of their hearts;the mighty are overthrown from their thrones,and finally, the humble are raised;Let the hungry be filled with good things,the peaceful be recognized as children of Godand that the meek may receive the earth as a gift.



May Jesus Christ, your Son, grant us this,He who exalted you todayabove the choirs of angels,who crowned you with the diadem of the Kingdom,and has placed you on the throne of eternal splendor.To him be honor and glory forever. Amen.



"Let us pray that in this long night that we are living through, the intercession of the most holy Mary will open a glimpse of light for all of us and for the whole world," said Cardinal Pizzaballa.



