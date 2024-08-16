Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

On this feast, we praise God who has taken the sinless Virgin Mary, body and soul, into His glory.







In our first reading, from Revelation, we find God's temple in heaven opened and the Ark of the Covenant revealed. The most sacred item in Israel's history, the Ark had been missing since the Temple's destruction in 586 B.C. Thus, John reports some startling news. Even more startling is his revelation that the sacred vessel is now a woman, who is mother of the royal Son of David, the Messiah.







Of this woman, then, we sing to God as the ancient Israelites sang: "The queen stands at your right hand, arrayed in gold." In the court of King Solomon, we glimpse Israel's traditional arrangement: Solomon's mother, Bathsheba, takes her place at the king's right hand (see 1 Kings 2:19).







At Mary's Assumption, as we see in Revelation, the queen once again takes her place at the right hand of the Son of David.







Our second reading shows us why this is fitting: "in Christ shall all be brought to life, but each one in proper order." What is implicit in St. Paul's statement is revealed in Revelation. The consummation of Christ's work has begun, as is proper, with the Assumption of the queen mother.







John's Apocalypse shows also the fulfillment of our Gospel. There, Mary, pregnant with Jesus, retraces the steps of David as he brought the Ark to Jerusalem (see 2 Samuel 6). Mary "arose and went" into the hill country, just as David "arose and went" to that region. Upon Mary's arrival, Elizabeth is awestruck, just as David was before the Ark. The encounter causes the baby John to leap with excitement, as David leapt before the Ark. And Mary stayed in the "house of Zechariah" for "three months," as the Ark remained in the "house of Obed-edom" for the same period.







Mary is the vessel of God's presence, and she is queen mother. She reigns now in splendor with Jesus in the heavenly Jerusalem.







Solemnity of the Assumption







Revelation 11:19a; 12:1-6, 10



Psalm 45:10, 11, 12, 16



1 Corinthians 15:20-27



Luke 1:39-56







- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.