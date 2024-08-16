Join Our Societies: Be a Game Changer for the Missions

Whenever I try to picture what purgatory is like, I think about its purpose -- a "temporary" existence for those of us who die not quite heaven-ready. I use quotation marks around the word temporary because the length of time can't be measured by humans. We're on God's clock at that point and only God can read the dial.



Of course, I try to live my life in such a way so that immediately after death I hear the words: "Welcome to heaven!" When my attempts at an inculpable life fail (often enough!), the thought of purgatory is comforting. As my spiritual director once counseled me, "There's no back door. Once you're in, you can only go forward!"



Although I realize that purgatory is a state of existence and not an actual place, I still picture it as a spot filled with an ongoing, repetitive replay of life's frustrations. If that's true -- and I'm certainly no theologian -- I used to think that my purgatory would be one of bumper-to-bumper highway traffic. And I'd have an appointment that I'd be late for, too.



Note, I said "used to." That's because last weekend, I spent time gridlocked on the Southeast Expressway driving Father Bernard Makadani Zulu of Chipata, Zambia, to a parish mission appeal. What a time it was.



Advertisement

Father is a gentle giant with a warm laugh and a deep love for the work of The Pontifical Mission Societies (TPMS). Listening to him talk about the importance of the presence of our Societies in any mission diocese was enlightening and inspiring.



While acknowledging that other organizations may have better funding than we do, he related that because our charism is evangelization, not social work, we are present not to simply build a school, dig a well, or feed children as other organizations -- good ones -- are. We are there to make Jesus Christ present through our actions and our words.



Father Bernard spoke of the long-lasting affects our work has on villages in his rural diocese. Yes, people have received education, learned how to better manage their farms and properties, and have better access to clean water. They are also members of small faith communities, meeting regularly in the absence of a priest to hear and reflect on God's Word, pray together, and help each other grow in their faith.



During that long ride, I was reminded that together, as Catholics, we are game changers for the missions, not because of what we do there, but because of the name of the One in which we do it.



I'll never think of purgatory the same again.



Hear Father Bernard speak at Mary, Queen of Martyrs Parish in Plymouth, Mass. July 17-18.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.