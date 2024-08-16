Catholic Night at Red Sox is Sept. 7

BRAINTREE -- The Archdiocese of Boston will celebrate its 11th annual Catholic Night with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:10 p.m.



Before the Red Sox face off against the Chicago White Sox that evening, leaders in New England's Catholic community will step out onto the field to be honored and get a photo with Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster. At press time, this year's honorees were still being chosen.



"We've had a good relationship with the Red Sox for over a decade now, and every year, they've been more than willing to let us have this special occasion to honor the people and organizations who serve the Catholic community in the archdiocese and beyond," Father Matthew Conley, pastor of St. Mary of the Nativity Parish in Scituate and the archdiocese's liaison with the Red Sox, told The Pilot on Aug. 13.



In previous years, the boys of St. Paul's Choir School in Cambridge and the choir of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross have sung the national anthem before the game. Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley delivered a pretaped video message to thousands of fans during Catholic Night in 2016 and 2019.



Father Conley said that Catholic Night is a way to bring Christ to the community and show that "we're not just sitting in church all day."



"I think it's an important thing for the church to be in the public arena," he said.



Discounted tickets starting at $48 per person are available at fevo-enterprise.com/event/Catholicnight2. The deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 31.



For more information, email Father Conley at frconley@stmaryscituate.org.

Advertisement