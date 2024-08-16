Defeating lonely living: This senior community makes active living easy

Read Special Section

It has been widely reported that the U.S. is experiencing a "loneliness epidemic." Senior citizens are especially at risk of the health issues that can arise from isolation, according to Betsy Connolly, who holds a master's degree in gerontology.



"Maintaining engagement has such an impact on our health, especially as we age," said Connolly, the long-time executive director of Marlborough's New Horizons not-for-profit retirement community.



New Horizons prioritizes active living. In addition to providing all the comforts of home, it offers abundant opportunities to socialize and be physically, mentally, and spiritually active.







A lively, close-knit community



Residents at New Horizons may choose from a busy schedule of daily activities. There are on-site fitness programs, crafts, educational presentations, games, and musical performances. A dedicated, full-time activities staff also arranges group outings to museums, restaurants, shows, and sporting events.



"We receive so much positive feedback about the variety offered in each month's calendar," said Connolly. "In addition to standard favorites like Bingo and book club, residents look forward to sharing laughs and friendly competition at weekly Jeopardy and Texas hold'em tournaments. And our new college alumni clubs have sparked many new and rekindled acquaintances."



Alberta Fullem moved to New Horizons in 2009. The lifelong baseball fan made headlines last summer when, at the age of 101, she was invited to toss the opening pitch at a Worcester WooSox home game.



"New Horizons gives me opportunities that I could never have had living back in the house," said Fullem. "I have exercise classes and friends to walk with. I can attend Mass in our beautiful sanctuary, and it is so comforting. And I rediscovered that I could knit! I never would have started that again living on my own."







The comforts of home, and then some



Senior communities offer residents a space of one's own, plus shared spaces not typically found in a single-family home. New Horizons, for example, has a game room, a greenhouse, multiple theaters, and a fitness center. Residents also enjoy the convenience of having an apothecary and general store, and a four-seat hair salon, all on site.



One of the most popular features for both residents and their visiting families, according to Connolly, is the super-large and well-heated indoor lap swimming pool, which is available to residents and their family visitors, too, year-round.



"Having our amenity-rich 30-acre campus makes it so easy for residents to stay active, both socially and physically," said Connolly. "They're bound to bump into friends -- and meet new ones -- whether they're at the pool, strolling the walking trails, tending to our many raised planting beds, or enjoying a daily news chat at our 'Town Center.'"







The dining room is another major center for connecting



"For many adults, living alone also means preparing meals and eating alone. Here, residents sit beside friends and neighbors while enjoying three nutritious meals a day prepared by a team of professional chefs," said Connolly.



Catholic residents often find additional community at New Horizons' gorgeous on-site chapel, which hosts a daily Mass. Many residents also attend weekly bible study classes hosted by fellow residents from the orders of the Sisters of St. Anne and others, almost all of whom live on the campus. Although New Horizons is strictly non denominational, its residents include more than two dozen Sisters from various orders.



Weekly Protestant and Jewish religious services also provide residents with regular opportunities to practice their faith as part of a community, without leaving home.







About New Horizons



New Horizons at Marlborough offers a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and geri-psych programs. The heavily wooded 30-acre campus is just off US Route 20, about 13 miles west of I-95 and Route 128. The MetroWest community is owned by Woburn-based Cummings Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in New England.



Thanks to a unique rate-lock policy, incoming new residents at New Horizons are guaranteed no increases to their rent and board for at least their first six years. These fees include all charges for lodging, gourmet meals, water, heat, air conditioning, basic cable TV, local telephone service, parking, and regular maintenance.



Residences for a single person, including three home cooked, gourmet meals daily, are available from $2,430 per month. More information about New Horizons is available at CountryCommunities.com.