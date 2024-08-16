Memory loss and home safety

Read Special Section

Safety first! It is a short, compelling phrase used to minimize risk and emphasize safety. When it comes to individuals experiencing memory loss and living at home, safety quickly becomes a top priority.



Oftentimes, families may notice a loved one experiencing memory care issues of varying degrees, which should prompt a visit to the doctor. If you have a loved one struggling, be sure to keep a close eye on their:



Ability to Recall Time and Place -- Losing track of time or getting lost in familiar surroundings;



Balance -- struggling to find balance;



Behavior -- becoming easily confused, paranoid, or fearful;



Judgment -- forgetting how to use common household appliances;



Senses -- experiencing changes in vision, hearing, depth perception of sensibility to temperatures.



"There's a growing need for awareness around how to identify and care for those experiencing memory care issues," shares Rebecca Alfonso, ADC/MC/CDP/CMDCP and memory care program director, Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center in Lawrence, Mass. "It's enormously important that family members are aware of the signs to look for, the resources to leverage, and the steps to take to support their loved one."



As dementia symptoms progress, an individual's abilities to do everyday tasks will decline. However, trying to keep a home safe and support an individual's independence will not only bring them comfort, but it will also reassure caregivers and family members their loved one is safe.



The Alzheimer's Association strongly recommends assessing a home's safety by reviewing the following checklist:



Evaluate your entire environment. In addition to the main house, monitor garages and basements, where there may be tools, chemicals, or other hazardous items.



Avoid safety hazards in the kitchen. Use appliances that have automatic shut-off. Apply stove knob covers or turn off the stove's gas when it's not in use.



Be prepared for emergencies. Keep a list of emergency phone numbers for police and fire departments, hospitals and poison control.



Make sure safety devices are in working order. Check carbon monoxide, smoke detectors, and fire extinguishers.



Install locks out of sight. Add a deadbolt either above or below eye level on all doors. Remove locks on interior doors. Keep an extra set of keys for easy access.



Keep walkways and rooms well-lit. Create an even lighting level by adding extra lights. Use night lights in hallways, bedrooms, and bathrooms.



Place medications in a locked cabinet. Use a pill box organizer or keep a daily list and check off each medication as it is taken.



Remove tripping hazards. Remove throw rugs, extension cords, and excessive clutter.



Watch the temperature of water and food. Install an automatic thermometer for water temperature.



Assess bedroom safety. Provide seating near the bed to help with dressing. Ensure closet shelves are at an accessible height so items are easy to reach.



Secure large furniture. Check that bookshelves and dressers are secured to prevent tipping. Ensure chairs have armrests to support moving from sitting to standing.



Avoid injury in the bathroom. Install grab bars for the shower and toilet to provide additional support. Apply textured stickers to slippery surfaces to prevent falls.



Improve laundry room safety. Keep all cleaning products out of sight. Install safety locks on washing machines and dryers.



Support the individual's needs. Try not to create a home that feels restrictive. The home should encourage independence as well as social interaction and activities.



For more detailed information and resources, please visit www.alz.org.