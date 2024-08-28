Pope to bishops in Middle East: 'Keep hope burning'

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis asked Catholic bishops in the Middle East to always be "signs of hope, a presence that nurtures words and gestures of peace, brotherhood and respect."



"May the Lord always give you the strength to witness faith in him, including through respectful and sincere dialogue with everyone," the pope told members of the Conference of Latin Bishops of the Arab Regions Aug. 28 during their plenary meeting in Rome.



The conference includes Latin-rite bishops whose dioceses cover Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Djibouti, Egypt, Cyprus and the Persian Gulf nations.



Repeatedly offering prayers for the bishops and their people, the pope noted how "the Middle East is experiencing moments of heightened tensions, which in some contexts are erupting into open clashes and flashes of war."



Apparently referring to the current fighting between Israel and Hamas, Pope Francis said that "instead of finding an equitable solution, the conflict seems to be becoming chronic, with the risk that it will spread to ignite the entire region."



Hamas' attack on Israel Oct. 7 and the fighting that has ensued, he said, "has caused thousands and thousands of deaths, enormous destruction, with immense suffering and the spread of feelings of hatred and resentment, which prepare the ground for new tragedies."



The role of Christians, and especially of bishops in such a situation, the pope said, is to "keep hope burning!"

Pope Francis asked the bishops to be "a presence that, in itself, invites people to reasonableness, to reconciliation, to overcome with goodwill the divisions and enmities that have stratified and hardened over time and which are becoming more and more inextricable."



"Thank you for being the flame of hope where it seems to be extinguished," the pope told them.



Even as tensions in the region continued, the bishops discussed common pastoral initiatives and challenges during their meeting.



Pope Francis said he hoped they would "identify the best and most effective way to ensure adequate Christian formation for public school students in contexts where the Christian presence is a minority," especially so that the students grow in their faith and their ability to share Christian hope with others.



The pope's standard parting comments to groups is a request that they pray for him. But with the bishops of the Middle East, he ended by saying, "May Our Lady keep you and comfort you. I bless you from my heart. And let us pray for one another."

