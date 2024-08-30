Sisters of Charity -- Halifax list of ministries

Read Special Section

Education



St. Patrick Grammar and High Schools, Roxbury



Academy of the Assumption, Wellesley



St. Joseph Academy for Boys, Wellesley



Elizabeth Seton High School, Wellesley



St. Patrick Grammar and High Schools, Lawrence



St. Margaret Grammar and High Schools, Dorchester



Msgr. Ryan Memorial High School, Dorchester



St. Peter School, Lowell



St. Peter School, Dorchester



St. Francis of Assisi School, Medford



St. Kevin School, Dorchester



St. Michael School, North Andover



St. Joseph School, Needham



St. Paul School, Wellesley



St. Mary School, Randolph



WAITT House, Roxbury



Elizabeth Seton Academy, Dorchester



Asian Center of Merrimack Valley, Lawrence



Boston Public Schools, Boston



Randolph Public Schools, Randolph



St. Brendan School, Dorchester



Walnut Park Montessori School, Newton



Bowdoin Street After School Program



Aquinas College, Milton



Aquinas College, Newton



St. Kevin School, SKAT Program, Dorchester



Quincy Literacy Program, Quincy



Pope John Paul II Catholic Academy, Dorchester



Holy Name School, West Roxbury



St. Gregory Grammar and High Schools, Dorchester



Massasoit Community College, Brockton



Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy



Odwin Learning Center, Dorchester



St. Joseph School, Haverhill



St. Pius Fifth, Lynn



Advertisement

St. Anne School, Lawrence



Regis College Library, Weston



Archbishop Williams High School, Braintree



Laboure College, Dorchester



Youth Sports Programs, St. Margaret Parish, Dorchester



St. Clare High School, Roslindale



Malden Public Schools, Malden



Ursuline Academy, Dedham



East Boston Central School, East Boston



Northeastern University School of Nursing, Boston



St. Angela Merici School, Mattapan



Our Lady Help of Christians School, Roxbury



Good Shepherd School, Boston



Lawrence Catholic Academy, Lawrence



Kennedy Center, Boston



Notre Dame Education Center, South Boston



Quincy Public Schools, Quincy



Wellesley Free Library -- ESL tutoring



Asian American Civic Association, West Roxbury







Religious Education



St. Benedict Parish, Somerville



St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Charlestown



St. Mary Parish, Charlestown



St. Zepherin Parish, Wayland



St. Peter Parish, Dorchester



St. Agatha Parish, Milton



St. Michael Parish, North Andover



St. Jerome Parish, Weymouth



St. Christopher Parish, Dorchester



St. Joseph Parish, Needham



St. Brigid Parish, Lexington



Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Newton



Carney Hospital, Dorchester







Social Work



Foster Care at St. Peter Convent, Dorchester



Malden Hospital, Malden



Mental Health Brookline



US Public Health Hospital, Brighton



Catholic Charities Lowell



North Shore Arc, Lowell



North End Alcoholism Counseling, Boston



St. Pius Fifth Parish, Lynn



Bakhita House, Malden



Tippett Hospice, Needham



Wellspring Social Services, Hull



Casserly House, Roslindale







Chaplaincy



Boston Medical Center, Boston



Pine Street Inn, Boston



Rosie's Place, Boston



Paulist Center, Boston



Malden Hospital, Malden



Winchester Nursing Home, Winchester



Swanton Street Nursing Home, Winchester



Immaculate Conception Parish, Winchester







Eldercare



Life Plan/Family Caring Network, Waltham



Caregiver Homes, Quincy



Mount St. Vincent Wellesley, Wellesley



Fenno House, Quincy



Town Brook House, Quincy



Bauer House, Quincy



Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham



Clifton Rehabilitation/Nursing Center, Somerset



North Shore Elder Services, Danvers



South Shore Elder Services, Braintree



Tax Preparation for the Elderly, Sharon



Quincy Council on Aging, Quincy







Nursing



Life Plan/Family Caring Network, Waltham



St. Joseph Parish, Needham



Dimmock Health Care Center, Roxbury



Children's AIDS Clinic, Roxbury



St. Joseph Manor, Dorchester



New England Baptist Hospital, Boston



Visiting Nurses of Boston, Boston



Home Health Visiting Nurses Association



(Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell)







Campus Ministry



Salem State University, Salem



Boston College, Chestnut Hill



Merrimack College, Andover



Boston University, Boston



Regis College, Weston



Aquinas College, Milton



MIT, Cambridge



RCAB, Brighton







Pastoral Ministry



Spiritual Direction and Retreats, Bedford, Methuen, Newton, Scituate, Wellesley, Weymouth



Willow Rock Natural Healing Center, Hanover



Friends of the Unborn, Quincy



Sacred Threads, Newton



Catholic Charities, Jamaica Plain



St. Margaret Hospital, Dorchester



St. Joseph Parish, Medford



Metro West Medical Center, Framingham



Ministry of Presence at Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley



St. Patrick Parish, Lawrence



Safe house for victims of human trafficking



Beth Israel Hospital, Boston



St. Anthony Shrine, Boston



The Cenacle, Brighton



Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Boston



Prayer Line, Dedham, Watertown



St. Peter Parish, Dorchester



St. Basil Monastery, Methuen



St. Paul Parish, Hingham



St. Mary Center for Women and Children, Dorchester



St. James Parish, Wellesley



St. Angela Merici Parish, Mattapan



St. Brigid Parish, Lexington



Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Newton



L'Arche Community, Haverhill



Immaculate Conception Parish, Weymouth



Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton



St. Joseph Retreat House, Cohasset



St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury



Ignatian Volunteer Corps, Boston



Old Colony Hospice, West Bridgewater



Norwell VNA Hospice, Norwell



South Shore Hospice, Weymouth







Prison Ministry



Framingham Women's Prison at MCI, Framingham



Immaculate Conception Parish, Weymouth



Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton



St. Joseph Retreat House, Cohasset



St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury







Congregational Ministry



Administration, Wellesley Hills



Advancement and Donor Relations, Wellesley Hills



Congregational Formation Program and



Novitiate, Wellesley, Dorchester



Music Ministry, Wellesley, Dorchester, Somerville



Music Educators Communications, Quincy