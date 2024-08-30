Sisters of Charity -- Halifax list of ministries

Education

St. Patrick Grammar and High Schools, Roxbury

Academy of the Assumption, Wellesley

St. Joseph Academy for Boys, Wellesley

Elizabeth Seton High School, Wellesley

St. Patrick Grammar and High Schools, Lawrence

St. Margaret Grammar and High Schools, Dorchester

Msgr. Ryan Memorial High School, Dorchester

St. Peter School, Lowell

St. Peter School, Dorchester

St. Francis of Assisi School, Medford

St. Kevin School, Dorchester

St. Michael School, North Andover

St. Joseph School, Needham

St. Paul School, Wellesley

St. Mary School, Randolph

WAITT House, Roxbury

Elizabeth Seton Academy, Dorchester

Asian Center of Merrimack Valley, Lawrence

Boston Public Schools, Boston

Randolph Public Schools, Randolph

St. Brendan School, Dorchester

Walnut Park Montessori School, Newton

Bowdoin Street After School Program

Aquinas College, Milton

Aquinas College, Newton

St. Kevin School, SKAT Program, Dorchester

Quincy Literacy Program, Quincy

Pope John Paul II Catholic Academy, Dorchester

Holy Name School, West Roxbury

St. Gregory Grammar and High Schools, Dorchester

Massasoit Community College, Brockton

Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy

Odwin Learning Center, Dorchester

St. Joseph School, Haverhill

St. Pius Fifth, Lynn

St. Anne School, Lawrence

Regis College Library, Weston

Archbishop Williams High School, Braintree

Laboure College, Dorchester

Youth Sports Programs, St. Margaret Parish, Dorchester

St. Clare High School, Roslindale

Malden Public Schools, Malden

Ursuline Academy, Dedham

East Boston Central School, East Boston

Northeastern University School of Nursing, Boston

St. Angela Merici School, Mattapan

Our Lady Help of Christians School, Roxbury

Good Shepherd School, Boston

Lawrence Catholic Academy, Lawrence

Kennedy Center, Boston

Notre Dame Education Center, South Boston

Quincy Public Schools, Quincy

Wellesley Free Library -- ESL tutoring

Asian American Civic Association, West Roxbury



Religious Education

St. Benedict Parish, Somerville

St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Charlestown

St. Mary Parish, Charlestown

St. Zepherin Parish, Wayland

St. Peter Parish, Dorchester

St. Agatha Parish, Milton

St. Michael Parish, North Andover

St. Jerome Parish, Weymouth

St. Christopher Parish, Dorchester

St. Joseph Parish, Needham

St. Brigid Parish, Lexington

Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Newton

Carney Hospital, Dorchester



Social Work

Foster Care at St. Peter Convent, Dorchester

Malden Hospital, Malden

Mental Health Brookline

US Public Health Hospital, Brighton

Catholic Charities Lowell

North Shore Arc, Lowell

North End Alcoholism Counseling, Boston

St. Pius Fifth Parish, Lynn

Bakhita House, Malden

Tippett Hospice, Needham

Wellspring Social Services, Hull

Casserly House, Roslindale



Chaplaincy

Boston Medical Center, Boston

Pine Street Inn, Boston

Rosie's Place, Boston

Paulist Center, Boston

Malden Hospital, Malden

Winchester Nursing Home, Winchester

Swanton Street Nursing Home, Winchester

Immaculate Conception Parish, Winchester



Eldercare

Life Plan/Family Caring Network, Waltham

Caregiver Homes, Quincy

Mount St. Vincent Wellesley, Wellesley

Fenno House, Quincy

Town Brook House, Quincy

Bauer House, Quincy

Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham

Clifton Rehabilitation/Nursing Center, Somerset

North Shore Elder Services, Danvers

South Shore Elder Services, Braintree

Tax Preparation for the Elderly, Sharon

Quincy Council on Aging, Quincy



Nursing

Life Plan/Family Caring Network, Waltham

St. Joseph Parish, Needham

Dimmock Health Care Center, Roxbury

Children's AIDS Clinic, Roxbury

St. Joseph Manor, Dorchester

New England Baptist Hospital, Boston

Visiting Nurses of Boston, Boston

Home Health Visiting Nurses Association

(Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell)



Campus Ministry

Salem State University, Salem

Boston College, Chestnut Hill

Merrimack College, Andover

Boston University, Boston

Regis College, Weston

Aquinas College, Milton

MIT, Cambridge

RCAB, Brighton



Pastoral Ministry

Spiritual Direction and Retreats, Bedford, Methuen, Newton, Scituate, Wellesley, Weymouth

Willow Rock Natural Healing Center, Hanover

Friends of the Unborn, Quincy

Sacred Threads, Newton

Catholic Charities, Jamaica Plain

St. Margaret Hospital, Dorchester

St. Joseph Parish, Medford

Metro West Medical Center, Framingham

Ministry of Presence at Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley

St. Patrick Parish, Lawrence

Safe house for victims of human trafficking

Beth Israel Hospital, Boston

St. Anthony Shrine, Boston

The Cenacle, Brighton

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Boston

Prayer Line, Dedham, Watertown

St. Peter Parish, Dorchester

St. Basil Monastery, Methuen

St. Paul Parish, Hingham

St. Mary Center for Women and Children, Dorchester

St. James Parish, Wellesley

St. Angela Merici Parish, Mattapan

St. Brigid Parish, Lexington

Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Newton

L'Arche Community, Haverhill

Immaculate Conception Parish, Weymouth

Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton

St. Joseph Retreat House, Cohasset

St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury

Ignatian Volunteer Corps, Boston

Old Colony Hospice, West Bridgewater

Norwell VNA Hospice, Norwell

South Shore Hospice, Weymouth



Prison Ministry

Framingham Women's Prison at MCI, Framingham

Immaculate Conception Parish, Weymouth

Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton

St. Joseph Retreat House, Cohasset

St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury



Congregational Ministry

Administration, Wellesley Hills

Advancement and Donor Relations, Wellesley Hills

Congregational Formation Program and

Novitiate, Wellesley, Dorchester

Music Ministry, Wellesley, Dorchester, Somerville

Music Educators Communications, Quincy