Sisters of Charity -- Halifax list of ministries
Education
St. Patrick Grammar and High Schools, Roxbury
Academy of the Assumption, Wellesley
St. Joseph Academy for Boys, Wellesley
Elizabeth Seton High School, Wellesley
St. Patrick Grammar and High Schools, Lawrence
St. Margaret Grammar and High Schools, Dorchester
Msgr. Ryan Memorial High School, Dorchester
St. Peter School, Lowell
St. Peter School, Dorchester
St. Francis of Assisi School, Medford
St. Kevin School, Dorchester
St. Michael School, North Andover
St. Joseph School, Needham
St. Paul School, Wellesley
St. Mary School, Randolph
WAITT House, Roxbury
Elizabeth Seton Academy, Dorchester
Asian Center of Merrimack Valley, Lawrence
Boston Public Schools, Boston
Randolph Public Schools, Randolph
St. Brendan School, Dorchester
Walnut Park Montessori School, Newton
Bowdoin Street After School Program
Aquinas College, Milton
Aquinas College, Newton
St. Kevin School, SKAT Program, Dorchester
Quincy Literacy Program, Quincy
Pope John Paul II Catholic Academy, Dorchester
Holy Name School, West Roxbury
St. Gregory Grammar and High Schools, Dorchester
Massasoit Community College, Brockton
Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy
Odwin Learning Center, Dorchester
St. Joseph School, Haverhill
St. Pius Fifth, Lynn
St. Anne School, Lawrence
Regis College Library, Weston
Archbishop Williams High School, Braintree
Laboure College, Dorchester
Youth Sports Programs, St. Margaret Parish, Dorchester
St. Clare High School, Roslindale
Malden Public Schools, Malden
Ursuline Academy, Dedham
East Boston Central School, East Boston
Northeastern University School of Nursing, Boston
St. Angela Merici School, Mattapan
Our Lady Help of Christians School, Roxbury
Good Shepherd School, Boston
Lawrence Catholic Academy, Lawrence
Kennedy Center, Boston
Notre Dame Education Center, South Boston
Quincy Public Schools, Quincy
Wellesley Free Library -- ESL tutoring
Asian American Civic Association, West Roxbury
Religious Education
St. Benedict Parish, Somerville
St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Charlestown
St. Mary Parish, Charlestown
St. Zepherin Parish, Wayland
St. Peter Parish, Dorchester
St. Agatha Parish, Milton
St. Michael Parish, North Andover
St. Jerome Parish, Weymouth
St. Christopher Parish, Dorchester
St. Joseph Parish, Needham
St. Brigid Parish, Lexington
Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Newton
Carney Hospital, Dorchester
Social Work
Foster Care at St. Peter Convent, Dorchester
Malden Hospital, Malden
Mental Health Brookline
US Public Health Hospital, Brighton
Catholic Charities Lowell
North Shore Arc, Lowell
North End Alcoholism Counseling, Boston
St. Pius Fifth Parish, Lynn
Bakhita House, Malden
Tippett Hospice, Needham
Wellspring Social Services, Hull
Casserly House, Roslindale
Chaplaincy
Boston Medical Center, Boston
Pine Street Inn, Boston
Rosie's Place, Boston
Paulist Center, Boston
Malden Hospital, Malden
Winchester Nursing Home, Winchester
Swanton Street Nursing Home, Winchester
Immaculate Conception Parish, Winchester
Eldercare
Life Plan/Family Caring Network, Waltham
Caregiver Homes, Quincy
Mount St. Vincent Wellesley, Wellesley
Fenno House, Quincy
Town Brook House, Quincy
Bauer House, Quincy
Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham
Clifton Rehabilitation/Nursing Center, Somerset
North Shore Elder Services, Danvers
South Shore Elder Services, Braintree
Tax Preparation for the Elderly, Sharon
Quincy Council on Aging, Quincy
Nursing
Life Plan/Family Caring Network, Waltham
St. Joseph Parish, Needham
Dimmock Health Care Center, Roxbury
Children's AIDS Clinic, Roxbury
St. Joseph Manor, Dorchester
New England Baptist Hospital, Boston
Visiting Nurses of Boston, Boston
Home Health Visiting Nurses Association
(Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell)
Campus Ministry
Salem State University, Salem
Boston College, Chestnut Hill
Merrimack College, Andover
Boston University, Boston
Regis College, Weston
Aquinas College, Milton
MIT, Cambridge
RCAB, Brighton
Pastoral Ministry
Spiritual Direction and Retreats, Bedford, Methuen, Newton, Scituate, Wellesley, Weymouth
Willow Rock Natural Healing Center, Hanover
Friends of the Unborn, Quincy
Sacred Threads, Newton
Catholic Charities, Jamaica Plain
St. Margaret Hospital, Dorchester
St. Joseph Parish, Medford
Metro West Medical Center, Framingham
Ministry of Presence at Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley
St. Patrick Parish, Lawrence
Safe house for victims of human trafficking
Beth Israel Hospital, Boston
St. Anthony Shrine, Boston
The Cenacle, Brighton
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Boston
Prayer Line, Dedham, Watertown
St. Peter Parish, Dorchester
St. Basil Monastery, Methuen
St. Paul Parish, Hingham
St. Mary Center for Women and Children, Dorchester
St. James Parish, Wellesley
St. Angela Merici Parish, Mattapan
St. Brigid Parish, Lexington
Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Newton
L'Arche Community, Haverhill
Immaculate Conception Parish, Weymouth
Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton
St. Joseph Retreat House, Cohasset
St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury
Ignatian Volunteer Corps, Boston
Old Colony Hospice, West Bridgewater
Norwell VNA Hospice, Norwell
South Shore Hospice, Weymouth
Prison Ministry
Framingham Women's Prison at MCI, Framingham
Immaculate Conception Parish, Weymouth
Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton
St. Joseph Retreat House, Cohasset
St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury
Congregational Ministry
Administration, Wellesley Hills
Advancement and Donor Relations, Wellesley Hills
Congregational Formation Program and
Novitiate, Wellesley, Dorchester
Music Ministry, Wellesley, Dorchester, Somerville
Music Educators Communications, Quincy