Sister Cecelia Sacca, SC

How easy it is to tell when someone loves what they are doing! I asked Sister Cecelia Sacca to share a bit about her ministry of prayer with and for others. Within minutes, she was ready to share how she got started on this path and what it means to her.



Many years ago, Sister Cathleen Dunne, SC, recommended to her a summer program of contemplative spirituality at Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation in Washington, D.C. With that experience came a new understanding of how one might accompany others on their journey.



You don't choose the ministry, it chooses you. It is a gift that comes to you, according to Sister Cecelia. Your heart is touched when people reveal to you who they are. You might picture your role as a "Big Ear." God is the director. You are the listener, hearing what God is doing in people's lives. Often, they're coming from dire situations, and they are revealing what is in their hearts, secrets, and feelings they carry. As a listener, you are oftentimes affirming that God is at work in this or what they are already seeing as the next steps.



God sends people and it has been a privilege for her to be in this place. These encounters are often spontaneous, nothing which she could ever have predicted. At this time in her life, a particular joy for Sister Cecelia has been working with the dying. Often patients in the hospital are fearful. They have an image of a God who is waiting in judgment or heading up a tribunal. When, instead, she uses the words like "going home," there is great relief.



When she visits the hospital as a delegate of her parish, St. Joseph's in Needham, she feels the individuals have an added support and recognition that we are all in this together. Talking about dying and making this transition to a life where God is waiting for them comes easily to Sister Cecelia. She sees her role as assuring people they are not alone on this journey home.



Constitution 31: The charity of Christ gathers us together to live in love so that the love of God may be made visible to the world.