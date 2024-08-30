Archdiocesan ministry

Read Special Section

Elizabeth Seton instructed her daughters to "Be children of the Church." She saw clearly the wider context of the mission beyond the particular works of the congregation. She encouraged sisters to hear the call to be present and to participate in other areas of the Church's ministry. To that end, throughout our time in Boston, the Sisters of Charity, Halifax, have ministered in the archdiocese in several areas of service. Sister Katherine O'Toole served as the first woman religious Vicar for Religious. Sister Clare O'Keefe was part of the Diaconate Formation Team. Sister Katherine McGrath served in Archdiocesan Youth Ministry and Sister Maryanne Ruzzo served in Archdiocesan Vocation Ministry; Sister Kathleen Crowley served as the archdiocesan director of Campus Ministry for several years. Sisters Barbara Higgins, Paula Mignone, Carol Verville and others were part of the Sisters' Senate Group, along with members from several other congregations. Sister Kathleen Casey served as an administrative assistant in the Catholic Schools Office and Sister Mary Patricia O'Connor (Sister Mary Luke) served as the supervisor of the Catholic schools in the archdiocese for many years. The Church's mission is multi-faceted, and each of these women brought her unique gifts to the building up of the Kingdom of God in this ecclesial corner of the world we call Boston. We are proud of and grateful for the legacy of these Sisters.



Constitutions 52: Called to share in the life of the Trinity, we seek to make our love of others real and active.