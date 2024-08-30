Associates of the Sisters of Charity, Halifax

Read Special Section

Associates are those women and men who share the charism of the Sisters of Charity, Halifax, and are called by the Spirit of God to recognize this charism of charity in themselves. (Associate Manual)



My name is Jean Brown and my life has been blessed by my association with many congregations of Sisters in the Boston area. I was taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph in grammar school, by the Franciscan Sisters in high school, and by the Daughters of Charity in nursing school. When my five daughters went to Ursuline Academy, I worked closely with the Ursuline Sisters and eventually became the nurse consultant for the elderly Sisters. I appreciated and respected all of these Sisters.



In 2003, I applied for a position as health care consultant for the Sisters of Charity, Halifax, in the Boston area. Working with these Sisters was life-changing. The Sisters talked frequently about the charism, which I did not understand. It was a way of life for them. One day, I was talking with Sister Maryann Sherlock about how she never said "no" when asked to help with something, no matter how strenuous it was. Her reply was, "I try to live the charism in everything I do." She then explained very clearly what she meant by that. She was the epitome of the charism of charity. I then realized that this was my life, also -- with my family, my nursing career, and my faith community. I have been living the charism my whole life and did not realize what it was. I was invited to join the Associates by Sisters Maryann, Anne Fahey, and Grace McColgan. I made my commitment on June 8, 2008. Since then, I have grown deeper in my faith because of the beautiful connection with the Sisters and other associates, through prayer, celebrations, contemplative conversations, and the associate leadership team. The Spirit led me to the Sisters of Charity, Halifax, and I will be forever grateful.