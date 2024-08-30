Sister Mary Patricia O'Connor, SC (Sister Mary Luke)

Read Special Section

In addition to teaching, from 1952 to 1963, Sister Mary Luke (later known as Sister Mary Patricia O'Connor) taught eighth-grade boys and girls at St. Peter School in Dorchester. She was a vibrant presence in a classroom of adolescents, following St. Paul's advice to "correct, rebuke, and exhort," with the hope that her students would be inspired to "buckle down" to prepare for their high school entrance exams.



In addition to such a demanding role in the classroom, Sister Mary Luke was also responsible for a small army of altar boys. Making sure they learned their Latin responses, arrived punctually with their cassocks, surplices and altar slippers, and caught the silent cues of the presiding priests was a tall order.



Each year, there could be as many as 40 new fourth-grade altar boys initiated into the ranks. What to do with so many willing servers? The answer: Share the wealth! Sunday mornings found these young boys making their way to several other places of worship in the city. Like the first disciples, they went out in twos. In addition to serving the numerous Sunday Masses at St. Peter, they fanned out to the South End (Church of the Immaculate Conception), South Station (Our Lady of the Railways Chapel), Downtown Boston (the Paulist Center), and Logan Airport (Our Lady of the Airways Chapel). Of course, for more complicated liturgies, Sister Mary Luke could call on a cadre of high school servers who could shepherd younger boys through any unusual pre-Vatican II rubrics, including those of High Masses and Solemn High Masses.



Although Sister Mary Luke went on to other ministries within education, including serving as a supervisor and consultant for the Archdiocesan Office of Education, her years at St. Peter's allowed her to touch the lives of hundreds of young students and hundreds of altar boys.