Read Special Section

''Oh, Happy Day" was the music one could almost hear as WAITT House prepared to begin its 2016 graduation ceremony! Twelve adults born in the US, Cape Verde, Jamaica, Antigua, and Haiti represented the determination and perseverance necessary if one is to overcome obstacles and achieve success.



The dream of a high school diploma is what brought these people to WAITT House in Roxbury. After balancing family responsibilities, jobs, and class schedules, the donning of cap and gown and receiving that coveted diploma was now a reality, a dream come true. Their pride, words of gratitude, and tears could not be contained. It was noted that during this ceremony, WAITT House was awarding its 500th high school diploma. Kathy, a Cape Verdean mother of two, was the proudest recipient of that distinction. Oh, Happy Day for our graduates and all of us associated with WAITT House!



WAITT House, an acronym for "We're All In This Together," was founded by the Sisters of Charity 37 years ago. It was a nonprofit, non-sectarian community-based program whose focus is quality adult education for anyone from any of Boston's neighborhoods.



Here, people from different cultures and races were empowered to work together harmoniously to achieve basic education and other life skills necessary to improve their family lives and their communities. Programs included basic education, computer literacy, and college transition skills.



Advertisement

The student population and the staff and board members reflected a multi-cultural, multilingual population. We're proud of a long history of empowerment and collaborative efforts that had prepared adult learners to successfully qualify for job training, gainful employment, and/or higher education. In 1980, former member Pauline O'Leary joined the staff of WAITT House to begin a daycare center for the children of this neighborhood, providing needed child care for families and adult education for mothers of these children.



For 37 years, the mission of WAITT House was alive and well. Throughout those years, generous grants and individual donors supported this mission. We received a state grant, but finding matching grants and interested donors was a constant challenge. Toward the end, Sister Katherine McGrath was the only Sister of Charity teaching at WAITT House, but the Congregation continued to be one of the most generous supporters of this most needed ministry.



In June of 2017, due to unforeseen circumstances, WAITT House held its final graduation. However, all teachers and students were welcomed at the Notre Dame Education Center. There, thanks to the vision of the Sisters of Notre Dame, adult literacy and educational dreams could still be realized.