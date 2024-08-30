Faith, family, and religious life

Read Special Section

Ah, we well remember life in the early families in Boston when Catholic families loved to mention "My daughter, the nun." "My son, the priest." And what about single families in Boston that could boast two or more children who became nuns or priests or brothers. How did all that come to be?



Many of these parents were either immigrants or first-generation Americans. As part of the air they breathed, faith in the Lord was vital to their very beings. Faith centered them no matter what was happening in their lives. Daily prayers and devotions were woven into their lives. Sunday Mass and Sunday dinner with the family were integral to their lives. As hard as it sometimes was financially, many, if not most of the children, attended Catholic schools. Parents modeled the truths of their catechism.



Celebrations of the sacraments were whole family events. Sodalities and CYO were important to the children's growth. Religious vocations were mostly encouraged. Consequently, the Sisters of Charity had the wonderful experience of having two, three, and even five members from some families enter the Sisters of Charity!



In all, 72 families from the Archdiocese of Boston sent two or more young women to the Sisters of Charity, Halifax. Two families sent five daughters -- the Fitzgerald family and the Kehir family. Eight families sent three daughters to the Community -- the Conroys, Coyles, Dodds, Healys, and MacDonalds. Sixty-two families sent two daughters to the Sisters in Halifax.



Amazing, isn't it? This was truly family and faith in action.