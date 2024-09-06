The Missionary Childhood Association (MCA) is built on two foundational pillars: regular prayer (one Hail Mary every day!) and sacrifice for others; the motto is "Children Helping Children." As a result, one of the most important things students learn when we visit a school or faith formation program is how they can help children in the missions by becoming members of our Association.



Through our annual visits and monthly Mission Education materials, emailed to principals, faith formation directors, and teachers, students "meet" the children who benefit from the prayers and sacrifices they make. In the missions, meals are served, healthcare is provided, schools are built, and through it all, the Gospel is proclaimed. Missionary Childhood members discover that through their faith in Jesus, they can make a difference without leaving their hometowns.



MCA also helps to teach students about a cornerstone of our faith: because we are baptized, we are all called to spread the Gospel, by our words and actions. This is not a "sometimes" job. Jesus didn't say "Go to the ends of the earth and preach my Gospel -- if you have nothing better to do, and it's not raining, or if soccer practice is canceled, there's nothing on TV, and after you've hit the highest score on your video game." He said "GO!" (When asked what it means when their mothers point and yell "GO!" they all get it!)



Advertisement

OK, let's be fair. Not everyone can GO! To the missions. Some people are called by God to give up what they have in their comfortable world and GO! To a faraway place, a different culture, and accompany others on their journey to Christ. We call them 'Foreign Missionaries.' The rest of us, I like to call 'Stationary Missionaries' because we stay put, but we are no less called to show Jesus to the world right where we are.



Then, the lesson becomes practical - how do they do it? With the grace of God and the talents given to them, MCA helps children to understand that they each have a unique mission. Only through prayer -- talking and listening to God -- will they know what it is. That mission is their vocation.



This is just one of the many ways that the Missionary Childhood Association is working with our schools and faith formation programs to help our students develop their own missionary spirit so that through prayer and sacrifice, they will understand where God is telling them to GO!



To receive our monthly prayer service, mission country and saint of the month stories, and to schedule an MCA visit to your school or parish, email Daria at dbraithwaite@propfaithboston.org.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.