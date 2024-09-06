Catholic education: A force for good



Cardinal, new superintendent welcome students back to school



On June 1, 2024, Eileen M. McLaughlin began her new role as superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston. In her inaugural monthly column for The Pilot, she discusses her hopes and vision for the path ahead.







No season seems to pass by as quickly as summertime. This year, as summer ends, I find myself particularly excited about the "Back to School" energy in the air. I always appreciate the enthusiastic spirit that faculty and students bring to a new year, and I share that excitement as I step into my new role as superintendent of Catholic Schools. Over the last few months, I have learned many things that have only reinforced my appreciation for all those who work to make a difference every day in the lives of children.



For generations, Catholic schools have served the needs of the Catholic Church in Boston and beyond. In my new role, I hope to shine a light on where we serve individuals and families, where we are living our mission, and where we are evangelizing. For so many years, Boston's Catholic schools have been known for academic excellence and for faith formation. We will continue to build upon that tradition while shining a light on what more we, as the Catholic Schools Office, can do to support our communities.



When I reflect on my own experience in Catholic schools as a student, a teacher, and now as a parent, I am able to see the impact of Catholic education from various perspectives. Students educated in Catholic schools come to know their faith deeply and understand that they are called to live with purpose. They also learn to consider what the world needs and then develop thoughtful responses to those needs. They carry the principles and virtues of their faith formation forward to their high school years, into college, and into their adult lives. Perhaps especially important is that they learn to be confident in their own personhood so that they can influence their environment rather than allow their environment to influence them. In an age when so many young people struggle with the pressures of social media and internet influencers, reminders that they are seen, valued, and loved are critical.



I often think of my own Catholic school experience and remember how it challenged me and shaped me. I'll never forget walking down the hallway of my high school when Sister Mary Murphy asked me, "What's going on with you and math?" I responded, "Oh, I am so glad you asked, Sister. It is very hard. I think I should move down a level." She quickly responded, "I don't think that's the case, Eileen. I think you could be working harder."



Although not the response that I expected or wanted, I felt seen in that moment. I was a 15-year-old girl who was hoping to reduce the heat of a course that demanded more than I wanted to give. When I think about that moment now as an adult and as a professional educator, I am so grateful. Sister Mary knew me. She knew what I should be doing, what I could be doing, and what I wasn't doing. I love that about Catholic education. As our students enter the hallways and their classrooms, they encounter adults who know and care about them. And in this knowing and caring . . . Educators invite students to become the best version of themselves.



I have experienced the benefits of Catholic Schools both personally and professionally, recognizing that our schools invite students, teachers, and leaders toward a standard of excellence. As our archdiocesan schools plan for the future, we will expand existing program models to build leadership at every level. We will leverage the NWEA MAP data to inform our instructional practices and curriculum choices in order to positively impact student growth and achievement. Catholic schools have a rich tradition and a firm foundation that allows a responsiveness, an agility, that allows us to move forward and embrace opportunity. While our schools identify our academic priorities, we also recognize that our communities are more than institutions that teach skills and content. Our schools create community, reducing the isolation that can sometimes creep into our lives. These communities, grounded in an awareness that we have all been created for union with God, provide the space and place for people to grow into the person they were created to be so that they might be a force for good in the world.



As I look forward to the wonderful year ahead, I am reminded how grateful I am for the support of the Catholic Appeal. Those who donate to the Catholic Appeal have an impact on the next generation. Their commitment to the Catholic Appeal allows the Catholic Schools Office to continue cementing the foundation of faith in our youth so that they can carry on the legacy of Catholic education far into the future.



What a joyful time to celebrate "Back to School!"







