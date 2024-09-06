Msgr. Salocks honored at St. John's Seminary opening Mass

BRIGHTON -- Sometimes, people will ask Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley why St. John's Seminary in Brighton exists. To the cardinal, this question reminds him of the people who asked Noah why he was building an ark "when it wasn't even raining."



"Like Noah's Ark, your priestly ministry in the future will be crucial for our church and for our society," the cardinal told seminarians at a Votive Mass of the Holy Spirit he celebrated on Aug. 28 to mark the beginning of a new academic year at the seminary.



The Mass was also an occasion to honor the seminary's rector, Msgr. Stephen Salocks, for being awarded the title of monsignor by Pope Francis. Msgr. Salocks received a copy of the decree and the biretta worn by monsignors, as well as a standing ovation from the cardinal, bishops, clergy, seminarians, and assembly at the Mass.



"I am most grateful for the capable and committed priests, seminarians, seminary staff, trustees, benefactors, as well as for my fellow priests and my lay friends, whose faith has inspired me and helped me grow," Msgr. Salocks said in his remarks.



Msgr. Salocks said that the people he mentioned deserve just as much, if not more, honor than him. Quoting G. K. Chesterton, he said, "When it comes to life, the critical thing is whether you take things for granted or take them with gratitude."



"Every day in this chapel, every day in every church and chapel around the world, we gather to celebrate the Eucharist and give thanks for all that God has done and continues to do for us with and through his son Jesus Christ," Msgr. Salocks said. "We never take it for granted. We always receive with gratitude."



In his remarks, Cardinal O'Malley said that Msgr. Salocks has been involved in priestly formation for three decades.



"This has not been easy times for Catholic priests or seminarians," the cardinal said.



On several occasions during his time as rector, Cardinal O'Malley said, Msgr. Salocks asked to return to parish work, but the cardinal encouraged him to stay at St. John's. The cardinal said that Msgr. Salocks's "love of Scripture" gave him the strength to continue in his duties as rector.



"Father Steve willingly sacrificed his plans and aspirations for the good of our seminary and the formation of priests in this church," the cardinal said. "This well-deserved honor that Pope Francis has bestowed upon Father Salocks simply reflects the admiration and gratitude of all of us for his extraordinary service."



In his homily, Cardinal O'Malley expanded on the theme of priestly service. He referenced that day's first reading, from St. Paul's Letter to the Romans: "Let your love be sincere."



"That's the goal of all seminary training and mentoring in the spiritual life," the cardinal said.



Cardinal O'Malley said he considers the Letter to the Romans to be "a handbook for priests and seminarians."



"Our vocation calls us to be men who love sincerely, authentically, without shame of hypocrisy," he said. "The priesthood is not for phonies, not for people who live a double life."



He called the seminary a place to learn sincere love in a community of discipleship.



"The ideal of Catholic priests is to be a band of brothers, a presbyterate that reflects the apostolic community of Jesus and his disciples and apostles," he said.



That requires mercy and forgiveness, the cardinal said, even for one's enemies.



"Seminary is not just an academic exercise," he said. "It's a call to live in a community of faith like the Apostles in the Gospel. Living with Jesus, living from his words and example, being mentored for the ministry that allows Christ's presence and mission to become incarnate in your lives."