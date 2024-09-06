Cardinal, new superintendent welcome students back to school



Catholic education: A force for good



BRIGHTON -- For almost 400 pre-K-eighth-grade students at St. Columbkille Partnership School in Brighton, Aug. 28 was the first day of a new school year.



It was also the first day of school for Eileen McLaughlin, the new superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston, who assumed her post in June.



Naturally, McLaughlin wanted some advice, and she knew just who to ask.



"Any advice for leading 92 schools with 32,000 students?" She asked the third graders. "Any tips?"



It turned out to be the first graders who were the most helpful.



"Be kind, so you get more friends," a student named Claire told McLaughlin.



"Make sure you always remember all the rules," a student named Alana said.



One of the first graders, Cecilia, is McLaughlin's neighbor. (McLaughlin is a lifelong Brighton resident and a school parent). Cecilia had advice for the new superintendent but forgot what she was going to say.



"You can tell me later on the front porch, okay?" McLaughlin said.



McLaughlin and Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley marked the first day of school by visiting St. Columbkille and taking a tour of the recently renovated building.



"We're so proud that a member of our school community is leading all the Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Boston, and we're holding her in our hearts and prayers because we know she has such incredible responsibilities," Head of School Jen Kowieski told The Pilot.



It's a St. Columbkille tradition for families to be photographed in front of the school sign on the first day, a tradition that McLaughlin and Cardinal O'Malley shared in. Students greeted the cardinal with a homemade sign, waves, and cries of "Welcome, Cardinal Seán!"



In the school's lobby, McLaughlin and the cardinal were greeted by a television screen that gives well wishes to students celebrating their birthdays and a painting of St. Columbkille by Nancy Marek Cote. The painting was a gift from the Roche Center for Catholic Education at Boston College.



"We love what St. Columbkille represents, someone who built a church and built a community," Kowieski said.



There was a dove in the painting, reflecting the meaning of St. Columbkille's name: "Dove of the church."



Eighth-grader Ngozi told Cardinal O'Malley that, to her, the dove also symbolizes hope and new beginnings.



"The school has brought me to a bunch of new beginnings since I was three," she said.



The cardinal and McLaughlin then visited Laura Fehr's third-grade classroom.



"This is my first day as superintendent, and I'm so happy to be here with you and Cardinal Seán," McLaughlin told the students. "And Ms. Fehr, I've heard that she is the absolute best."



The third graders were asked about their favorite part of going to school.



"I love St. Columbkille because all the teachers are kind," Beatriz Da Silva said.



"They have pretty much the best lunches," Zeno Budovsky said.



Tommy Carey said that older students help younger students if they get hurt, even if they don't know each other.



The cardinal and McLaughlin moved on to Jean O'Connor's first-grade classroom. O'Connor has taught at St. Columbkille for 38 years and attended school there. She teaches in the same classroom where she was once a first grader.



"Thank you for your years of service," Cardinal O'Malley told her.



"Thank you, I enjoy it," she replied.



"I can see why."



The first graders were asked what Cardinal O'Malley should do after his retirement as Archbishop of Boston. They suggested he go on vacation, relax by the sea, and drink lemonade.



St. Columbkille has a diverse student body, and 30 languages are represented among the students. In Maryanne Carr's preschool classroom, there is a wall of puppets representing saints of color, such as St. Martin de Porres and St. Josephine Bakhita.



"We even have a talking Jesus!" Carr said. Press a button on his chest, and the Jesus doll says a few words.



Aug. 28 marked the beginning of the second year of St. Columbkille's partnership with the City of Boston's UPK program. With city funding, the school offers a year of universal tuition-free pre-K to children residing in Boston, while still maintaining its Catholic identity.



At the end of the tour, the cardinal blessed the school and its students and faculty.



"It was an incredible joy and blessing for this first day of school," Kowieski said.