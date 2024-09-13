Why we give thanks for priests

Each September, the Clergy Trust invites parishes, donors, and anyone else who is interested to #GiveThanksForPriests. This annual campaign offers us the chance to reflect on the priesthood and the priests who make a difference in our lives.



One of the ways we give thanks for priests this month is through the annual Celebration of the Priesthood dinner, a wonderful event that brings well over 1,000 of the Catholic faithful together to pay tribute and show appreciation for our priests. While filming the video for this year's event, which is coming up on Sept. 18, more than a dozen priests were interviewed and asked various questions about their lives as priests. Their answers were thoughtful, inspiring, informative, and faith-affirming. We would like to share just a handful of some of these answers with Pilot readers!



Q: What do you do as a priest that many laity wouldn't know about?



A: I would just say a lot of the public things that we're called on often to show up at. Just in the last few days, I was at a flag raising at City Hall in Lowell for the French-Canadian community. And then yesterday, there was an event in my hometown of Woburn, where they dedicated a courtyard at the elderly center. And then I always feel it's important to show up at the things that are important for people. So, I've been to a lot of dance recitals, games, plays, and performances, and you name it, because you know, if this is important to my parishioners, then I'm going to try to be present, if I can.



-- Father Richard Clancy, pastor, River of Divine Mercy Parish, Dracut/ Lowell/ Tyngsborough.



Q: Have you ever witnessed a miracle?



A: Yes. There was a girl who was about two years old, who had severe burns on her leg. She lived in an old house with overly scalding water and her father didn't pay attention. She was sitting on the counter in the kitchen, she turned on the hot water full force and her leg was severely burned. So, I went in to see her with her mom late that night at Shriners. She was going in the next day for major surgery, and I just prayed over her. The next day when she went in for surgery, they took off whatever the covering was but there was nothing, it was completely healed. For me, as a young priest, I think it was just very clearly a sign from God telling me "Presume I'm working everywhere." I think there are many, many, many miracles and we don't recognize most of them.



-- Father Paul O'Brien, pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Lawrence.



Q: What is the most difficult part of being a priest?



A: The most difficult part of being a priest, for me personally, would be when I see people suffering -- which is very often -- and I feel that no matter what I try to do, it doesn't help and I feel so helpless in this way. In the end, I have to leave things to God. You know, it's like Father Pablo can only help so much, and then it's Jesus Christ who has to do the rest!



-- Father Pablo Gomis, pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Lynn.



Q: What has been the most meaningful part of being a priest?



A: I was blessed to be in one parish for almost 50 years, which is a gift. You baptize these kids, you give them first Communion, you're there for their confirmation, you really get to watch them as they move through different phases of their lives. And I think, really, you're able to share different families' journeys and be part of those families. That is just a great privilege. It's really wonderful.



-- Father John Culloty, senior vicar, Sts. Mary and Joseph Collaborative, Kingston/ Plympton/ Plymouth.



Q: How has your priesthood changed since you were ordained?



A: I mean, I've only been a priest one year, so I certainly don't have a lot to say on that, or any real wisdom. But I think something I've noticed in a year is more how you change as a priest -- like, your heart develops into the heart of a good shepherd. And the people that God called you to serve really do form you and shape you into the priest that God wants you to be. And that's something I wouldn't have been able to explain or experience even a year ago. But I see how the witness of my own people, and sort of living life with them, makes me a better priest and makes me want to point them to heaven even more. So the people shape you into the priest, and that's a great experience.



-- Father Peter Schirripa, parochial vicar, St. Brigid and Gate of Heaven Parishes, South Boston



This weekend, there will be a second collection at parishes throughout the archdiocese to benefit Clergy Trust and the healthcare and wellness of our beloved priests. To give now, visit clergytrust.org and to see more content from our priest interviews, be sure to follow @ClergyTrust on social!







Courtney O'Brien is vice president of marketing for the Clergy Trust, which provides for the wellness, healthcare, and retirement needs of active and senior priests of the Archdiocese of Boston in good standing.