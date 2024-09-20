Are you a media apostle?

The name of the Media Apostle Retreat, which took place just outside Boston on Aug. 23-25, comes from Blessed James Alberione, founder of the Daughters of St. Paul, often called the "Media Apostle." The sisters began the Media Apostle Retreat to introduce the spirituality of Father James to those Catholics working in any and all media professions. (Yes, there is a spirituality tailored to creatives in media!)



If this sounds like something that's right up your alley, have no FOMO. The next Media Apostle Retreat takes place in Malibu, California, in January 2025.



The theme of this year's bicoastal retreat was "The Word Made Flesh: Incarnating Christ in Life and Work." Working in any kind of media-related profession (secular or religious) -- whether that be the entertainment industry, the music industry, as writers or editors, online content creators or whatever it might be -- can be challenging for Catholics who strive to imitate Jesus in their own lives and call others to do the same.



The push to constantly create can take its toll on a person and his or her relationships, both with others and with God. The Media Apostle Retreat gives creatives a place to be renewed spiritually and keep in touch with why they do what they do: to proclaim Jesus Christ to the world.



The retreat in August featured talks by Father Willy Raymond, former head of Family Theater Productions, who spoke about the virtues of humility, zeal and intuition when it comes to working as part of a team in media ministry. Sister Marie Paul Curley, an author and producer, addressed the theological foundations of media spirituality, grounded in the Incarnation of Jesus Christ, the perfect communicator.



A favorite with the participants was the witness talk given by social media influencer Monet Souza and "Walk In Faith" talk show host Craig Syracusa. As media professionals themselves, they know that one thing a Catholic needs to be ready for is spiritual attack by the evil one. They encouraged participants to "push past the roadblocks" the devil puts in the way of anyone trying to evangelize through the communications media.



The retreat experience offered opportunities for spiritual mentoring with the sisters as well as the sacrament of reconciliation for anyone who sought it. Mass, Eucharistic adoration, quiet time, Cinema Divina and other prayer encounters provided spiritual depth.



One participant commented that "the Cinema Divina moment was very insightful for me because everyone shared with the same piece of art but came away with different spiritual breakthroughs and takeaways." Another participant felt affirmed in her vocation as a media apostle sharing, "I get to step back and stop judging myself by worldly metrics but get to hold myself to the standard of being Christ for other people in the world."



Ryan Mascilak, the musician for the retreat, commented, "As a composer of sacred music, there's a crossover where I'm not the one singing but others are singing. I get to get out of the way, remove myself from the song and release it. I then become a collaborator with God through my music."



Father Cassidy Stinson of the Diocese of Richmond, Virginia, a speaker at last year's retreat and the chaplain for this retreat reflected, "Often we don't realize how much we're drained as a creative or someone in ministry until you have the space to step back from it. The space like this retreat allows the Lord to breathe new life back into you and have someone speak to the specific challenges of ministry or work in the media or just life as a Christian in the modern world."



To end the retreat, Daughters of St. Paul Sister Tracey Dugas and Sister Jackie Jean-Marie Gitonga gave an encouragement talk to all the media apostles by suggesting they go to God with the desire of a child. "Incarnating Christ," said Sister Tracey, "means through us God speaks." Then she challenges all to ask the question, "Am I allowing the Spirit to 'speak' through me?"



Being a Catholic in the world of media doesn't mean that we need to change our faith, but just to go deeper. Sister Jackie mentions, "We have to know that we need God in order to be a media apostle."



If you're a media professional and know you need God, you are welcome to check out the Media Apostle Retreat. It just may be the invitation you've been waiting for.