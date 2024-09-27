The real choice Catholic schools offer

''If you just want the best academics and your only measure of success is what college your child attends, then don't send them here." This quote is from the president of a Catholic school in Florida speaking to the parents of accepted students -- and he is 100 percent serious.



Standing in front of a full gym, he encourages parents to think long and hard before choosing the school he leads; if they only want academics, then there are schools that only focus on this aspect of education. However, if they want more, then they should consider sending their children to his school. His Catholic school not only offers excellent academics but also ensures children understand that they are known and loved by God, called to a life of service, and prepared to lead with morality in our world. He warns parents that a Catholic education extends far beyond the classroom and is not just about their academic formation. He is explicit when he states a Catholic education will forever positively change their lives and their sense of place in this world. They are not trying to compete with other schools; they are trying to fulfill their mission of transforming lives.



At the heart of Catholic education is the integration of faith and learning. Catholic schools strive to create an environment where students can explore their spiritual beliefs while receiving a rigorous academic curriculum. This dual focus encourages students to develop critical thinking skills, moral values, and a powerful sense of ethics. By embedding faith into the fabric of daily lessons, students learn to see the world through a lens of compassion and responsibility. They are taught that their education is not just a means to personal success but a path to serve others and contribute positively to society. Academics alone are not enough.



Catholic schools must be unambiguous in their mission and that means it must be more than just producing the best test scores and college placements. This school in Florida boldly encourages parents to truly consider if their school is the right fit and what they want for their child. Unsurprisingly, this school has long waiting lists and is consistently chosen by families over the private day schools that are considered elite. The reason is simple: the school knows who they are, they meet students where they are and encourage them to become the people God is calling them to become.



As families visit schools this fall and consider the best opportunity for their child, Catholic schools must be bold in declaring that attending these schools means so much more than grades. Yes, Catholic schools have demonstrated high performance and must continue to strive for academic excellence, but they do not and must not stop there! Families must know that a Catholic education will challenge their children to see others, not as "the other," but as a brother or sister; everyone being made in the image and likeness of God.



This fall, open houses will open doors to life-changing opportunities. For some families, a Catholic education will be an easy investment to make. For other families, it will require extra jobs, sacrifices, and a little help to make it work. Thanks to the donors of the Catholic Schools Foundation, almost 4,000 students will be able to attend a Catholic school and have their hearts and minds forever changed.



Together, we can change lives.







- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.