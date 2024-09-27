Loyola Academy program fosters growth and exploration

Read Special Section

Loyola Academy, the middle school at St. Columbkille Partnership School in Brighton, is thriving. With strong enrollment and waitlists at certain grade levels, the school continues to excel in preparing students for the next steps in their academic journeys. Many students earn scholarships to prestigious high schools, a testament to the school's rigorous curriculum and commitment to student success.



As part of St. Columbkille Partnership School, which serves students from age 2.9 through eighth grade, Loyola Academy embraces the school's mission of preparing students for lives of faith, service, and leadership. A key component of the Loyola Academy experience is the elective program, where students explore various interests beyond the traditional curriculum. Over the years, the program has offered an array of courses that encourage self-discovery and skill development.



Elective options have included:



-- Graphic design



-- Financial literacy



-- Speech and debate



-- E-Sports



-- Coding



-- Studio art and ceramics



-- Musical theater



-- Students in action



Each trimester, students choose an elective and engage in mixed-grade classes, fostering connections across sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. This approach builds a sense of community while encouraging growth in confidence and creativity.



"Electives at Loyola Academy allow students to explore their interests while gaining important life skills," says Ms. Jennifer Kowieski, head of school. "Whether discovering a new passion or honing an existing talent, students grow in confidence and develop the curiosity and resilience needed for future academic and personal success."



One Loyola Academy student shared excitement about the program: "It's always exciting to start a new elective each trimester with a new group of classmates. I've taken graphic design and found out I'm actually pretty good at it. This trimester, I'm trying financial literacy, and I'm excited to explore that topic because I know it will help me a lot as I get older. We are learning about the stock market and investments."



The success of St. Columbkille Partnership School extends beyond its middle school. As the only designated laboratory school for Boston College's Lynch School of Education and Human Development, St. Columbkille serves as a national model for excellence in Catholic education. This partnership enhances opportunities for teacher training and educational research, ensuring that students benefit from the latest advancements in pedagogy.



The elective program exemplifies St. Columbkille's commitment to nurturing each student's potential. By combining rigorous academics with creative exploration and faith-based values, the school ensures that students leave with not only a strong academic foundation but also the confidence and character to succeed in high school and beyond.



With its continued focus on cutting-edge education and strong community partnerships, St. Columbkille Partnership School is well-positioned to shape the next generation of leaders, embodying its mission of preparing students for lives of faith, service, and leadership.







Emily Fonte is the interim executive director of development at St. Columbkille Partnership School, located in the heart of Brighton. Learn more at stcps.org.