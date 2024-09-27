Chesterton Academy of the Immaculata swims 'against the current'

Read Special Section

"A dead thing can go with the stream, but only a living thing can go against it," wrote Gilbert Keith (G.K.) Chesterton nearly 100 years ago. This timeless quote has aptly become the motto of those pioneering a resurgence of Catholic, classical education across the country. Fully alive in Christ, the founders, supporters, and families of Chesterton Schools have been able to "swim" against the current culture and open the doors of over 60 schools.



Inspired by the work of the Chesterton Schools Network, a group of Catholic families from the Boston MetroWest suburbs are currently walking a path carved by a few Catholic education innovators over a decade ago. The Chesterton Academy of the Immaculata will open in the fall of 2025 and will begin accepting applications this coming fall.



The first Chesterton Academy was named after the convert and prolific writer, G.K. Chesterton. It was co-founded by Dale Ahlquist, the president of the Catholic lay apostolate G.K. Chesterton Society, in Minnesota in 2008. Ahlquist was dissatisfied with the education options for his own children and was concerned with the dismal statistics that 85 percent of today's youth leave the Catholic Church by the time they turn 21 and 50 percent go on to become atheists, agnostics, or even the dreaded "nones" (no religious affiliation). The G.K. Chesterton Society has since committed to a mission to evangelize through education, inspiring people to live joyful, holy lives, with G.K. Chesterton as a model of lay spirituality.



Under the patronage of Our Lady, the Immaculate Conception, or as St. Maximilian Kolbe ardently referred to her, "the Immaculata," the founding families were inspired to pursue the upstream effort of establishing a new co-ed Catholic high school in Massachusetts. Through Our Lady's intercession, Archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Seán O'Malley, signed a canonical decree in August, approving Chesterton Academy of the Immaculata as an independent Catholic high school in the Archdiocese of Boston. The exact location in MetroWest is still being discerned.



The Chesterton Academy logo features a profile of G.K. Chesterton with the school motto, inspired by Pope St. John Paul II, "Cultura Vitae," meaning "Culture of Life." The school is committed to preparing its students to triumph over the culture of cynicism, utilitarianism, and despair that pervades modern life and to pursue abundant life in the Lord. The founders of the Chesterton Schools Network agreed at its inception that tuition should be kept affordable so that families open to life can choose a Catholic education for all their children.



The mission of Chesterton Academy is to provide a Catholic education that supports parents in raising their children as joyful leaders and future saints. Its rigorous classical curriculum is faithful to the Magisterium and designed to encourage students to deepen their relationship with Christ through the pursuit of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty. The Catholic faith is interwoven into every subject, including math, science, theology, philosophy, and sacred art. Students learn to develop their oral presentation and critical reasoning skills utilizing the classical method of Socratic discussions. At Chesterton Academy, "faith and reason meet in every class."



Most importantly, students at a Chesterton Academy deepen their relationship with Christ so they are strengthened to face the current culture upon graduation. Mass is a part of every day and there are frequent opportunities for confession and adoration. The approach has been so successful, that the first Chesterton Academy in Minnesota estimates one in nine students have explored a religious vocation. The Chesterton Schools Network gives tremendous hope for the future of our Church.



There are several other notable features of a Chesterton Academy education. Students can earn transferable college credits through the Franciscan University Advantage program. They also develop authentic friendships through the Chesterton House System. Upperclassmen can travel to Rome on pilgrimage. All students develop fine art skills, learn to sing, ballroom dance, and perform on stage. Student interest drives athletics at Chesterton, and tournaments and competitions are encouraged among the network schools. Last, but not least, the wit, wisdom, and infectious joy of our patron G.K. Chesterton pervades the spirit and culture of the Chesterton community.



Interested families and Catholic education supporters are invited to learn more at chestertonimmaculata.org. Join the movement to go "against the current" with a high school dedicated to a higher purpose.







Madeline Williams (madelinebwilliams@yahoo.com or 508-834-9849) is a mother of five and a founding member of Chesterton Academy of the Immaculata.