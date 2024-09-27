Continuing the trajectory at St. Sebastian School

Read Special Section

Founded in 1941, St. Sebastian School continues to fulfill the vision of William Cardinal O'Connell for a Catholic Independent school that develops not only the mind and body, but also the soul of its students. Committed to the pursuit of truth through faith and reason, St. Sebastian's stands as a school in which boys transform into men of faith. The School's mission is to help each young man grow in his capacity to know, love, and serve God and neighbor.



St. Sebastian's offers a program of academic rigor and spiritual depth with excellence in the arts and athletics. Each year, every student in grades seven to 11 writes and delivers a speech to his classmates in the weekly Chapel service. The culmination of the Chapel Speaking Program is the Senior Chapel Speech, in which seniors deliver their speeches to the entire school community. While emphasizing writing and speaking skills, the School also offers cutting-edge STEM courses, offering AP and advanced seminars throughout the curriculum. St. Sebastian's fields 13 varsity teams that compete in the Independent School League, and provides athletic programs to all students, regardless of their experience. Students are also inspired to engage fully in fine art and extracurricular opportunities.



When students describe their experience at St. Sebastian's, they use the words brotherhood and family -- and they use them with sincerity and conviction. Student life at St. Sebastian's is not defined by individual pursuits and experiences. It is better understood as the shared honoring of the many skills, interests, blessings, and accomplishments of the students. One constant throughout St. Sebastian's existence has been this strong and lasting sense of community.



Building on its mission, traditions, and history, St. Sebastian's embarks on its next chapter under the leadership of Head of School Brendan W. Sullivan. An integral part of the School's success and growth, Sullivan has seen the School flourish during his 30 years as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and dean of students. Sullivan was mentored well by William L. Burke III, who retired after 34 years of dedicated service to St. Sebastian's and its families.



A product of an all-boys Catholic school education himself, Sullivan knows the power of what a school can do for a young person. During his childhood, his mother worked for the Archdiocese of Boston in its Office of Spiritual Development. His family instilled in him the importance of faith and a strong education. Describing what makes him most excited about his head of school role, Sullivan explains, "St. Sebastian's is a community where boys push themselves, develop deep relationships and respect for others, grow in their faith, and learn what it means to be a gentleman of courage, honor, and wisdom. What's held me here is the people that I have met along the way. I want to honor all those relationships and successes of my predecessors as I take the School into a bright, beautiful future."



With the crucial partnership of the St. Sebastian's Administration and Board of Trustees, and the support of the entire St. Sebastian's community, Sullivan will advance the strategic priorities of the School in its very promising future. Thanks to the success of recent capital campaigns, the campus has been transformed and the endowment has grown significantly. The School offers the best possible programs in world-class facilities, and with its financial aid resources, it provides those programs to families from all backgrounds. Sullivan explains that "St. Sebastian's will hold fast to the traditions that strengthen our community, while continuing a trajectory that provides the best experience and opportunities for future Arrows."







Jean Ryan is an administrative assistant (jean_ryan@stsebs.org) at St. Sebastian School, a Catholic independent day school for 380 young men in grades seven through 12.