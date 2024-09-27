Historic one-million dollar grant awarded to Montrose School

Read Special Section

Montrose School, an independent school for girls in grades six to 12 guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church, received a grant of $1,000,000 from the John A. McNeice, Jr. Charitable Foundation this spring. The grant, which acknowledges Montrose School's unique mission and nationally recognized immersive character and leadership program, is the largest gift to bolster the endowment and tuition assistance in the school's history.



Most of the grant, $800,000, will establish the new John and Margarete McNeice Endowed Fund. This fund will bolster the school's overall endowment and generate earnings to support tuition assistance for Montrose students in perpetuity.



The remainder of the foundation's gift is being used in the 2024-2025 school year to supplement Montrose School's already generous financial assistance budget for its 260 students. In 2023-2024, more than 55 percent of Montrose students benefited from tuition assistance or scholarships, with an average grant of $18,415.



"As executive director, as well as a parent of an alumna who greatly benefits from the education and character formation she received at Montrose, it is my honor to be able to grant this gift through my father's foundation," said Margarete McNeice Portanova, executive director for the John A. McNeice, Jr. Charitable Foundation. She added, "[My father's] ultimate gift to me was the joy I received in fulfilling his dream to help institutions that support the importance of Catholic faith in every aspect of our life."



Head of School Katie Elrod added, "This gift, the largest ever received for our school's endowment, marks a transformational milestone for Montrose and furthers our mission of helping young women achieve academic excellence through character development so they may learn to unify diverse groups for the common good. We are exceedingly grateful to Margarete and the Foundation for this recognition and generous support."



At present, Montrose awards over $2,000,000 annually in financial assistance. The John A. McNeice, Jr. Charitable Foundation's generous grant helps to ensure Montrose maintains its legacy of being a school that is affordable, accessible, and socioeconomically diverse for current and prospective students and families.



"The Foundation has always been very generous with tuition assistance for Montrose families," said Elrod. "Since our founding 45 years ago, our students have come from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. It's vital to our Catholic mission that a Montrose education remains affordable to families regardless of their financial means."



Elrod added, "A Montrose education helps each girl discover her noble purpose -- a beautiful and unique plan designed for her by God. As beloved daughters of God, our girls know that they are called to greatness of mind, heart, and character so they can transform society for the good."







Jessica Halton is director of advancement at Montrose School in Medfield, Mass., an independent school for girls in grades six through 12 guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church (jhalton@montroseschool.org or 508-359-2423).