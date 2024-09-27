Why Fenwick?

Read Special Section

Before I came to Fenwick, I went to my local middle school. I had lots of friends who I didn't want to leave, I liked my classes and my teachers, and I played baseball, basketball, and soccer. In high school, I was looking forward to continuing to play all those sports. I didn't know what it would be like to leave all the kids I knew and hung out with all the time. And I thought joining a new team with all new teammates would be hard. It just seemed easier to stay at my hometown school.



My dad graduated from a Catholic school, and he would have loved for me to follow in his footsteps there, but the commute was very long, so we looked at schools that were closer. We considered Fenwick, other local Catholic schools, and a vocational school. I attended a shadow day here at Fenwick, and when I left, I knew that Fenwick was the school for me.



Both my parents supported the idea of me applying to Fenwick. Going from middle school to high school was a big change for me. I was nervous at first, coming to a new school and not knowing what to expect. The hallways were larger, and there were so many new faces around me. However, as time went on, I gradually became more comfortable with my new surroundings. I had to adjust to a harder academic schedule and higher expectations from my teachers. It took some time, but eventually, I found a group of friends who made me feel welcomed and supported.



I know I belong at Bishop Fenwick. The classes they offer and the way they teach match what I need and what I'm excited about learning. It's not just about books; this place values different ideas and backgrounds, which I think is awesome. I want to be part of that mix and learn from people who think differently from me.



The teachers here are really cool. They're not just about teaching things; they want us to be passionate about what we are learning. That's something I want in my high school experience -- teachers who care and help us grow. I think they'll challenge me in a good way and make learning interesting.



Also, the activities here are amazing. There's so much to do beyond classes. I'm into a bunch of activities, and this school has more clubs and sports that I'd love to try out. It's not just about studying; it's about exploring what I'm passionate about and making friends who share those interests.



Finally, Fenwick is a place where we can all be ourselves. That's important to me. I want to be in a school where I feel comfortable and accepted. The students here are friendly and supportive, and that's the kind of environment I want to be a part of.



Overall, Fenwick feels like a place where I can learn, grow, and have fun. It checks off all the boxes for what I want in my high school experience -- good classes, supportive teachers, lots of activities, and a welcoming vibe. That's why I chose to come here and I'm really happy with that decision. I'm looking forward to the next four years.







At Fenwick, we are intentional about community and centered on relationship. Fenwick Connect is our community/class meeting and public speaking program, where during each grade-level gathering, two students deliver speeches to their classmates on a topic of their choice. The speech could be about a summer job or a travel experience, about a news story or a life lesson, about a favorite book or movie or about an inspiring family member or personal hero; the topics are as diverse as our students. In this way, every student in the school will have experience with public speaking. The speech quoted here was given last spring by one of our Freshmen.