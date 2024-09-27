Dynamic leadership additions at Mission Grammar School

Read Special Section

This summer, Mission Grammar was fortunate to welcome two new leaders to its administrative team. Ms. Vera Ivey has joined Mission's team as director of early childhood, and Ms. Sarah Smith has come aboard as director of enrollment. Both Ms. Ivey and Ms. Smith have been added to the team in response to Mission's continued growth and its plans for future expansion.



Ms. Vera Ivey was born and raised in Jamaica Plain and Dorchester and currently resides in Dorchester. She graduated from Boston Technical High (John D. O'Bryant School of Math and Science) and obtained her bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Wheelock College. She holds a graduate degree in human resource management and leadership management from Northeastern University.



Ms. Ivey's career in childcare began over 30 years ago. She has held various roles, including teacher assistant, teacher, lead teacher, education specialist, and director of childcare programs.



"Mission Grammar is a significant contributor to elite education in our community," said Ms. Ivey. "I am committed to providing ongoing support to our teaching team with positive and encouraging mentor relationships that fulfill the school's educational mission and goals." Ms. Ivey oversees Mission's entire early childhood division, including all infant, toddler, preschool and K0 classrooms.



Advertisement

Ms. Sarah Smith is originally from Provincetown and currently resides in Lynn. She attended Vanderbilt University, where she received her bachelor's degree in sociology/organizational development and leadership and her master's in human development counseling with a school concentration. Ms. Smith has served as school counselor for the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools and the Orchard Gardens K-8 Pilot School in Roxbury.



Most recently Sarah worked at Beacon Academy in Roslindale, where she developed, created, and implemented a comprehensive 10-year alumni support program, served as school counselor, supported secondary schools placement, and served as a member of the admissions and enrollment team, where she focused on creating an equitable student and family-focused admissions process. During her tenure as admissions director, the number of applications to her school more than doubled. Ms. Smith spearheads all three enrollment processes at Mission, including early childhood, Universal Pre-K, and elementary.



"I am thrilled to be joining the team at MG. Primarily, I am excited to work in a faith-based school community that places scholars and families at the center of the work," said Ms. Smith. "I am excited to share what an amazing school MG is with a wide network of scholars, families, and community organizations. I am also honored to be a central part of increasing MG's visibility in Boston and beyond."



Mission Grammar serves over 300 scholars ranging in age from three months old to grade six. This year, the school is powered by a record-high 70 staff members, all of whom hold Mission's core values at the forefront of their work. Dr. Aliece Dutson, Mission Grammar president, is ecstatic about the strength of this year's leadership team. "Vera and Sarah have seamlessly joined the Mission Grammar community. Their extensive experience, coupled with an unwavering commitment to supporting and educating our scholars, has already elevated our community and expanded our reach."



Mission Grammar warmly welcomes visitors for campus tours and information sessions. Whether a new family, graduate, community member, or simply someone looking to experience the school first-hand, Mission would love to host you. Contact cblanchette@missiongrammar.org for more information.







Cara Blanchette (cblanchette@missiongrammar.org) is the director of advancement and communications at Mission Grammar School in Roxbury. Mission Grammar currently serves over 300 scholars, ages three months to sixth grade, drawing from over 70 zip codes in Boston and beyond.