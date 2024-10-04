Archdiocese to host Vocations Day retreat Oct. 19

BRAINTREE -- Father Michael Zimmerman, assistant vocations director for the Archdiocese of Boston, believes that every vocation is a "path to Heaven."



"Our main goal is to help people become saints by doing God's will in their lives," he told The Pilot on Sept. 26, "regardless of whatever vocation in their lives. But it does involve a vocation."



The Archdiocese of Boston Office of Vocations will host Archdiocesan Vocations Day at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Brookline on Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Speaking to The Pilot on Sept. 26, Office of Vocations Director Father Eric Cadin said that the retreat "will be a day of prayer and reflection on the three major vocations of the church:" Holy matrimony, consecrated life, and priesthood.



The day will consist of three talks, each pertaining to a different vocation, given by Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart, founder of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth in the Archdiocese of Boston. Following her talks, there will be witnesses to speak about each vocation -- a married couple, a consecrated person, and a priest. There will also be opportunities for prayer, confession, and adoration. Anywhere between 200 and 500 people are expected to attend.



"We have been increasingly desiring to promote and lift up all vocations in the church," Father Cadin said, "so people young and old recognize that they have a purpose and a dignity and a mission within their own vocation and within the mission of the church."



The Office of Vocations primarily works with men who are considering the priesthood. Father Cadin described this retreat as an expansion of that mission, raising awareness of the fact that "everyone has a vocation within the church."



"They can love God and love neighbor in a specific way within the church," he said. "The mission of the church belongs to everyone."



Father Zimmerman said that the retreat is a chance for the Office of Vocations to "strike while the iron's hot."



"There's an idea, there's an opportunity, and really the Holy Spirit came to be at work in inspiring it," he said.



He said that the event could be some people's first introduction to vocations. He suggested that attendees who are single could "meet someone special," fall in love, and marry him or her.



"Hopefully, it can help those who are not only living their vocation but discerning it as well find out what the next step is for them," he said.



The retreat is free and is open to all ages. To register, visit vocationsboston.org.