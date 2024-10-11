From Cardinal Seán's blog

As many of you will know, the Second Session of the Synod on Synodality has begun, and I am here in Rome to take part in it.



I arrived a couple days early, on Saturday, to attend the episcopal ordination of Bishops John Kennedy and Philippe Curbelie, two priests who work in the Curia at the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. It's not unusual for the Holy Father to ordain bishops from the Curia, but he was just returning from his trip to Belgium that afternoon. So, they were ordained by the prefect of the dicastery, Cardinal Fernandez.



Both of them have worked in the DDF for a long time and I have especially gotten to know Bishop Kennedy through our work with the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. He is an Irish priest who is in charge of the discipline department, which is a very important responsibility. So, we were very pleased to see him ordained a bishop and I think it will enhance his role and his ability to carry out the mission that has been entrusted to him.



Of course, there were many members of their families and friends there. But it was also impressive to see how many bishops, priests, and cardinals from the Curia came to the ordination. It was a beautiful ceremony -- although we were still waiting for them to take down all the scaffolding around the baldacchino and the Chair of St. Peter! It was very moving to have it there at the Tomb of St. Peter. What a great place to have an ordination!







Two-day retreat



Monday, we began the two-day retreat in preparation for the start of the Synod. Father Timothy Radcliffe, OP, who had been the master of the Dominican Order, was the preacher, and Mother Maria Ignazia Angelini led the meditations and the office.



We did not go to a retreat house, as we did last year. Instead, we gathered in the Synod Hall, which resembles a large lecture hall and is where the synods were ordinarily held in the past. The retreat conferences were held there during the day, and between conferences, we went back to our residences for our meals and so forth.







Penitential liturgy



On the second night of the retreat, we had a penitential liturgy at which the Holy Father presided.



There were a number of people who gave witness talks. We heard a witness of sexual abuse from South Africa, of an African immigrant, and of a consecrated woman who talked about the war in Syria.



We also offered seven petitions for forgiveness that the Holy Father himself wrote. I was very honored that he asked me to give one of them.



It was a beautiful service and a wonderful way to end the retreat and prepare in a spirit of penance and humility to face the work of the Synod.