Father John F. Baldovin, SJ, receives McManus Award

Gathering at the historic Omni William Penn Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh, the birthplace of the Federation of Diocesan Liturgical Commissions 55 years ago, the Federation met Oct. 1-3, 2024.



The general theme was "Bridges of Hopes" Merging of Parishes. The topic received excellent and comprehensive coverage in many aspects -- pastoral planning, canon law, and, of course, liturgy.



Almost 200 attendees from across the nation represented dioceses where the issue of parish closings, consolidations, and mergers were current realities, where they would be shortly, and where the question of how to create new parishes in rapidly growing dioceses, especially in the South and West of the nation, is the other side of the coin.



There were liturgical celebrations of Holy Mass, Liturgy of the Hours, and a touching celebration of remembrance, where the participants recalled and prayed for the pioneers and the diligent workers in the Lord's vineyard who had gone before us, "marked with the sign of faith."



Advertisement

The meeting concluded with the festive dinner, during which several annual awards were given. Among those were Msgr. Frederick R. McManus Award, which "recognizes an individual who or organization which has made significant contributions to furthering the liturgical renewal in the United States." The award is named in honor of Boston's own Msgr. Frederick R. McManus, an indefatigable pioneer of the liturgical movement from his days as master of ceremonies for Archbishop Richard Cushing, through his studies and teaching of Canon Law at the Catholic University of America, as peritus or expert at the Second Vatican Council, founding member of the International Commission on English in the Liturgy, and of the U.S. Bishops' Liturgical Apostolate, now the Secretariat for Divine Worship.



The Lynn native was an alumnus of Boston College High School, the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, and the Catholic University of America. He was a recipient of multiple awards and honorary degrees. An avid tennis player and fan, he was noted and proudly spoke of "never having missed attending Wimbledon" until the last few years of his life.



The School of Theology and Ministry at Boston College's professor of Liturgical Theology, Father John F. Baldovin, SJ, was the recipient of this year's McManus Award.



Father Baldovin knew and enjoyed the company of Msgr. McManus. Both were alumni of Jesuit schools, Father Baldovin having attended St. Peter Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey, and of the College of the Holy Cross. Both shared a passion for the sacred liturgy, and both contributed principally, but not only academically, to the liturgical renewal sought by the Council.



Father Baldovin is a familiar face and voice in the archdiocese, and parishioners at St. Peter, Cambridge, Sacred Heart (personal), and St. Brigid, Lexington, know him well and welcome his weekend assistance.