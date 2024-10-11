Notre Dame Healthcare: Part Two -- Embracing the Sisters' educational mission

Read Special Section

Notre Dame Health Care offers services not just for the physical well-being of its community but also for its intellectual and social well-being. Founded in 2004, the Notre Dame Educational Bridge Center initially offered Adult Basic Education (ABE) and nursing school preparation classes. In 2007, the Sister Helen Wright Citizenship Program began assisting immigrants in providing stability and safety for themselves and their families. Since then, more than 200 immigrants from more than 20 countries have been helped, with several awaiting naturalization interviews.



As the needs of our students and employees evolved, certification classes were added, and the Center functioned for a time as a library/study space for employees and area nursing students. Sharing the goodness of God throughout this development, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur encouraged our financial and personal efforts while sharing their dedication, enthusiasm, and commitment to our educational and healthcare missions.



This encouragement included the Sisters serving as tutors on various subjects, from ESL to citizenship. Sister Barbara Eaton, SNDdeN, taught herself whatever anatomy and physiology material she would share the next day with her students. She and many other Sisters shared their passion with us.



While imparting knowledge was vital, the Sisters also gave our students something more: the qualities needed to succeed. For some, their tutors were the first to believe in them, encourage them, and celebrate their accomplishments. For adult learners, particularly immigrants with many challenges, this support and compassion inspired a love of learning and persistence to achieve their goals. Most went on to graduate with the ability to provide economic stability, upward mobility, and a better future for themselves and their children.



Nothing swayed the Sisters from their commitment to educating for life and sharing the goodness of the good God. When COVID arrived, and in-person learning was paused, the Sisters continued their tutoring efforts through Zoom. Sisters from outside Worcester shared their talents with prospective new citizens who experienced the creativity and flexibility required to become Americans in this new age of digital learning.



Today, the Educational Bridge Program continues to provide ABE, nursing school test preparation, citizenship preparation, tutoring assistance, and so much more. In 2023, we launched the Employee Educational Assistance Program (EEAP), which offers much more. The Employee Educational Assistance Program (EEAP), begun in 2023, provides employees with generous tuition reimbursement and student loan repayment resources.



None of this would have been possible without the support, encouragement, and belief of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.







SUE STANDBERG IS DIRECTOR OF MISSION INTEGRATION AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, NOTRE DAME HEALTH CARE.