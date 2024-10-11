Legacy of alumni achievement -- Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School

Read Special Section

Since 2004, NDCR students have been walking through the doors every fall and defying the odds. Students are encouraged to hope. They are invited to create and be the change they want to see. Students are encouraged to dream. NDCR provides them with the education, the skills, and the values to empower them to move forward.



Our innovative Corporate Work Study Program makes NDCR unique, opening doors to opportunities students never thought possible. Students learn the intricacies of corporate culture, deadlines' importance, and teamwork's value. Through the CWSP program, students not only prepare for the future; they shape it.



NDCR alumni surpass expectations by becoming college-graduated leaders contributing to an equitable workforce. These graduates embody the resilience and determination instilled in them during their time at NDCR. One example is Yaritza Vargas Gunter NDCR '07, who attended Georgetown University and Stanford University. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to co-found Lingo Health; today, she is chief of staff at Sunday Health in Washington, DC.



Other inspiring examples include Yaznairy Cabrera NDCR '16, who graduated from Williams College and is now a private wealth associate at AllianceBernstein; Xavier Vasquez NDCR '18, who graduated from Boston University and enrolled at Harvard to become a pediatric dentist; and Marcos Mejia NDCR '20 recently graduated from Western New England University and is pursuing a doctorate in occupational therapy.



All are defying the odds!



NDCR alumni have countless stories highlighting the life's work and service of our beloved Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. We celebrate the Sisters for their unwavering commitment to social justice and the empowerment of the marginalized in the tradition of St. Julie Billiart.



Sister Mary Murphy, PhD, president emerita, and Sister Maryalyce Gilfeather, PhD, president of NDCR, certainly are "women with hearts as wide as the world" and uphold the mission of making known God's goodness and love. These Sisters regularly proclaim that students teach them what it means to turn denial into acceptance, problems into gifts, failure into success, the unexpected into perfect timing and mistakes into graced moments.



"The Sisters have been an inspiration to me since I was a student at NDCR," said Shelby Morales, '21. "Learning about their love for God and education made me want to be more like them. They exemplify gratitude, strength, and resilience.



"I am grateful to them for all the big things like my education and the things no one would know about, like all the times they prayed for me during hardships in my life. Their belief in me has propelled me forward during moments of doubt, and their guidance has helped me navigate challenges."



The ongoing legacy of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur is evident in the continued success and impact of our young scholars and alumni who embody the mission, vision, and values of NDCR. They contribute to society as compassionate leaders, dedicated professionals, and committed advocates for justice. There is no more remarkable enduring legacy of goodness than educating God's deserving youth for life!







AMY HITCHMOTH IS THE MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR AT NOTRE DAME CRISTO REY HIGH SCHOOL, WHERE SHE COMBINES HER PASSION FOR STORYTELLING WITH STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION TO ENHANCE NDCR'S OUTREACH. DEEPLY COMMITTED TO THE SCHOOL'S MISSION, HER CREATIVITY AND DEDICATION HELP CONNECT THE COMMUNITY WITH THE VALUES AND VISION THAT DEFINE NDCR.