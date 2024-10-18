Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis venerated at cathedral

BOSTON -- When Bishop Robert Reed first saw a photograph of Blessed Carlo Acutis, soon to become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint, he was struck by the boy's attire. Blessed Carlo's wardrobe is rather out of place in the communion of saints. He is not in a habit, a tunic, or clerical vestments, but jeans, a sweatshirt, and Nike shoes. To Bishop Reed, Blessed Carlo looked no different than any kid in his parish.



Since Blessed Carlo's death from leukemia in 2006 at age 15, that photograph of "a saint in sneakers" has become iconic, gracing prayer cards, medals, statues, and book covers. Born to privilege, Blessed Carlo became interested in the Catholic faith from a very early age. He went to adoration daily and confession weekly. An avid video gamer and computer prodigy, he used his skills to create a website that sought to document every eucharistic miracle in the world. His example of holiness in the digital age has inspired great devotion. Within his glass tomb in the Sanctuary of the Spoliation in Assisi, where he has been venerated since 2019, he wears a tracksuit and Nike sneakers.



This May, Pope Francis recognized a second miracle attributed to Blessed Carlo's intercession, paving the way for his canonization as a saint. On Oct. 13, his feast day, Bishop Reed and about 100 people gathered at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for an evening of prayer, adoration, and veneration of a first-class relic of Blessed Carlo.



"Something makes me think that this puts a big smile on Blessed Carlo's face," Bishop Reed said in his remarks. "He lived totally convinced, as he was and is, that the presence of the Lord here on the altar is real and substantial. He wanted everyone to know this."



Bishop Reed said that in a world of war, corruption, and falsehood, Blessed Carlo is "a beacon, a shining light in our dark times."



"I was reminded, when I saw him for the first time, how the perennial truth of the Gospel and of Jesus's real presence in the Holy Eucharist is for every age," he said. "And that truth is so very much needed in this world."



He praised Blessed Carlo's devotion to the Eucharist and his bravery in the face of death. On his deathbed, Blessed Carlo offered his sufferings for the church and then-Pope Benedict XVI.



"That heroism must surely have been tested in the daily struggle to be just a little kid," Bishop Reed said.



The bishop added that Blessed Carlo's life proves that the journey to God is not easy, but it is desirable.



"At his age, let's face it, many of us took many risks and made numerous mistakes," he said, "drawn as we are as human beings to seemingly attractive things that are very dangerous and actually evil. But Carlo recognized the beauty of truth in his life and recognized that beauty in the Lord Jesus himself."



At the end of the prayer service, the faithful lined up to venerate Blessed Carlo's relic. Among them were Lidia Soares, her husband Manuel, and their sons, Calvin and Dylan.



"We wanted to show the kids how important Carlo's life was, and how, as a young man, he was so devoted to Jesus," Lidia told The Pilot.



Calvin, 11, said he wanted to follow Blessed Carlo's example by being kinder and less selfish. Dylan, 8, said he would listen more.



"It brought it to life for us, and we shared a special moment together," Lidia said.



Mark Flint took his godson Walter Boyle to venerate the relic. The two met when Walter was a student in Flint's eighth-grade classroom at St. Mary of the Annunciation School in Melrose. Flint called Blessed Carlo a patron of his classroom.



"Walter was really into the whole story of Carlo when he had me last year," Flint told The Pilot, "and then Walter asked me to be his confirmation sponsor this year."



Walter, 14, told The Pilot that he was drawn to Blessed Carlo because he was close to God while also being "just like a normal kid."



"It was very overwhelming to be able to be there, because I talk about him so much in the classroom," Flint told The Pilot. "To be able to come tonight, especially with the guy who asked me to be his sponsor at confirmation, it was pretty special."