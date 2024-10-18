Catholic Lawyers Guild gathers for annual Red Mass

BRAINTREE -- One-hundred-fifty lawyers and law students filled the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Voyage in Boston on Oct. 6 for the Red Mass, the annual social centerpiece of the Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Archdiocese of Boston. The Mass is traditionally celebrated by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, but since he was in Rome to participate in the Synod on Synodality, Bishop Mark O'Connell, himself a canon lawyer, was the principal celebrant and homilist.



"We are so grateful to the cardinal for all his years of service and celebrating the Red Mass many times over the years," Catholic Lawyers Guild President Michael Gillis told The Pilot on Oct. 15, "but we greatly enjoy Bishop Mark, who, for many years, was the judicial vicar and served as our conduit with the archdiocese."



In his homily, Bishop O'Connell described the differences between annulment and civil divorce, and the common misconceptions which confuse the two.



"Civil divorce deals with ending a contract into which the parties entered," Gillis explained, "and annulment examines the formation of the bond to see if it was joined by God."



Since the Middle Ages, the Red Mass has been traditionally celebrated at the beginning of each judicial year. The Mass takes its name from the red vestments worn by clergy celebrating the Solemn Mass of the Holy Spirit, and the red robes once worn by judges. The Red Mass was first celebrated in Boston by Cardinal William O'Connell in 1941. The Mass is sponsored by the Catholic Lawyers Guild each year.



After Mass, the lawyers had brunch at the Seaport Hotel. Maura Doyle, clerk of the Supreme Court of Massachusetts, received the Honorable Joseph R. Nolan Award, which goes to "a member of the legal profession who best exemplifies Justice Nolan's devotion to the faith, excellence in the law, dedication to family, and unwavering compassion for all."



As clerk, Doyle has sworn in 55,000 lawyers. She begins each day with a morning offering to God to center herself and her work.



"She reminded the more than 70 law students in the audience that they should remember four things," Gillis said. "Remember from where you came, be peacemakers instead of hired guns, be judged by who you are, not what you make, and finally, lighten up and try not to be too serious."



The afternoon's featured speaker was Bill Burke.



"He spoke about the importance of what we as lawyers do on a daily basis and how important it is to remember mercy when dispensing justice," Gillis said. "To love the sinner, not the sin."



Gillis said that being in the Catholic Lawyers Guild has made him a better lawyer, as well as a better human being.



"The practice of law, particularly as a trial attorney, is so competitive that one can easily lose focus on the real goal," he said. "Being faithful makes me a better lawyer. If we start each day like Maura Doyle with a daily offering, and follow the words of Bill Burke to love God, work hard, and take care of one another, we better represent our clients and improve our lives at work and at home."