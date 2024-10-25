From Cardinal Seán's blog

Of course, the work of the synod is continuing, but last week, we also held our Plenary Meeting of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.



We heard reports from all over the world on safeguarding and also about the plans for our annual report that will be released in two weeks. The annual report will document the work of the commission, as well as report on the many meetings we have had with different bishops' conferences from throughout the world as they made their ad limina visits, particularly regarding our conversations with them about safeguarding and child protection.







Embassy of the Order of Malta in Rome



Last Thursday, which was the feast of Blessed Gerard, the founder of the Order of Malta, I attended a reception held at the Embassy of the Order of Malta in Rome.



The Order of Malta has such an important role in the Church because of all the social works they carry out, particularly in healthcare, hospitals, and care for refugees, and there was a very interesting article in The Pillar recently about the history of the Order, its status as a sovereign entity, and the unique role its diplomatic corps can play in humanitarian work throughout the world.



When I became bishop in the Virgin Islands, one of the reasons I included a Malta Cross in my coat of arms is because St. Croix once was a territory that belonged to the French Knights of Malta. In fact, the original name given the island by Christopher Columbus was Santa Cruz, but when the Knights of Malta came, they officially changed it to St. Croix, and that was their headquarters in the Caribbean for a time.



Father Jordi Pujol, a priest of Opus Dei who works with the protection commission on communications, accompanied me to the reception.



On the way, we stopped at his residence. I was very impressed with their chapel.







The synod continues



Last Friday, the synod participants gathered for an ecumenical prayer vigil in the Square of the Roman Protomartyrs, the spot where St. Peter was martyred. The square is in between the old sacristy and the basilica itself.



It was a beautiful evening to have an outdoor event.



A number of the fraternal delegates of the different churches had prominent roles in the celebration. They also had a very beautiful choir and musicians accompanying them.



It was also the feast of St. John XXIII and the anniversary of the Second Vatican Council, which, of course, gave such an impetus to the ecumenical movement. The reading from the Office of Readings for the day presents the words of Pope John on the ecumenical movement as the council was beginning.







Rosary procession



Last Saturday, I joined a rosary procession in St. Peter's Square.



As I have mentioned before, the new archpriest of the basilica has been organizing many activities at night at St. Peter's, which I applaud because, during the day, the basilica is so crowded with tourists. But at night, these rosaries, holy hours, stations of the cross and other activities are an opportunity for people to come to St. Peter's to have a prayer experience.