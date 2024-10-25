At Youville Place, an experienced caterer breathes new life into Baking Club

Read Special Section

"Residents want to do more than just throw a tin of muffins in the oven -- they want to learn new things." -- Jo Christopher, programs assistant, Youville Place



In the 1980s, Jo Christopher was working at a prestigious financial institution where the organization's top leaders had their own executive kitchen, staffed by special executive chefs. Although nominally an office secretary, Jo often found herself jumping in to help the chefs prepare meals.



"I caught the bug," she says. Following the advice of the lead chef, she enrolled in a program at Newbury Junior College, where she obtained her culinary arts degree. Over the next four decades, she worked for catering companies, bakeries, restaurants, a hotel, and as a freelance caterer.



Jo joined the Programs Department at Youville Place earlier this year, where her decades of culinary expertise have taken the form of some exciting new food-centered programs. One of these is a revamped version of Baking Club, where residents collaborate, learn, and savor a wide variety of baked goods.



"Residents here are really interested in learning new things," says Jo. "Not all of them have extensive cooking experience. Some of the people who attend baking club have barely cooked in their lives. I try to keep them involved and also to give them as much information as I can. Sometimes I tell them there's going to be a quiz at the end!"



The promise of a tasty reward adds to the incentive to be there. Last month, residents participated in making croissants from scratch. Everyone had a chance to try their hand at folding the dough and learned about the history of croissants. "The smell wafting into the hallways was amazing," reported Katie Blanchard, director of programs, whose office was among the first to be hit by the tantalizing aroma.



Most recently, Jo introduced residents to a delicious gluten-free treat from Brazil: pao de queijo, a cheesy roll made from tapioca flour, eggs, milk, salt, grated cheddar and Parmesan.



"Tapioca is a starch," she explained as she measured out the tapioca into a mixing bowl. "In Brazil, it is a staple. It comes from the cassava root."



Residents helped scoop the dough onto baking sheets, chop herbs, and measure cheese. Anna Bercot, director of wellness, followed her nose to the kitchen, where she encountered a welcome sight: fresh baked pao de queijo. "We had this all the time when I was growing up in Brazil," she said. Upon sampling a roll, she offered her hearty stamp of approval.



All agreed that the end-product was delicious. With each bite, the slightly crispy surface gave way to a stretchy, gooey, cheesy interior.



Has this story made you hungry? Curious? Youville Place always welcomes guests to participate in programs like Baking Club throughout the month.