Auxiliary bishops

† John Brady (1840-1910) was born at Kilnaleck (Kilmore), Ireland, on Feb. 11, 1840, and ordained a priest on Dec. 4, 1864. He was named Titular Bishop of Alabanda and Auxiliary of Boston on June 19, 1891, and ordained a bishop on Aug. 5, 1891, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by John Joseph Williams, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Patrick Thomas O'Reilly, Bishop of Springfield, and by Matthew Harkins, Bishop of Providence. He died in Boston on Jan. 6, 1910. He is buried in St. Joseph Cemetery, Amesbury, Massachusetts.







† Joseph Gaudentius Anderson (1865-1927) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on Sept. 30, 1865, and ordained a priest May 20, 1892. He was named Titular Bishop of Myrina and Auxiliary of Boston on April 29, 1909, and ordained a bishop on July 25, 1909, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by William Henry O'Connell, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by George Albert Guertin, Bishop of Manchester, and by Daniel Francis Feehan, Bishop of Fall River. He died in Boston on July 2, 1927. He is buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, Massachusetts.







† John Bertram Peterson (1871-1944) was born in Salem, Massachusetts (Boston), July 15, 1871; and ordained a priest on Sept. 15, 1899. Named Titular Bishop of Hippos and Auxiliary of Boston on Oct. 7, 1927, he was ordained a bishop Nov. 10, 1927, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by William Henry Cardinal O'Connell, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by George Albert Guertin, Bishop of Manchester, and by John Gregory Murray, Bishop of Portland. He was named Fourth Bishop of Manchester May 13, 1932. Pope Pius XI named him an Assistant at the Pontifical Throne on March 16, 1934. He died at Manchester on March 15, 1944, and is entombed in the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Manchester, New Hampshire.







† Francis Joseph Spellman (1889-1967) was born at Whitman, Massachusetts (Boston), on May 4, 1889, and ordained a priest on May 14, 1916. He was named Titular Bishop of Sila and Auxiliary of Boston on July 29, 1932, and was ordained a bishop on Sept. 8, 1932, at St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, by Eugenio Cardinal Pacelli, assisted by Giuseppe Pizzardo, Titular Archbishop of Nicaea, and by Francesco Borgongini-Duca, Titular Archbishop of Heraclea in Europa. He was named Sixth Metropolitan Archbishop of New York on April 15, 1939; and Military Vicar of the United States Armed Forces on Nov. 25, 1939. He was named Cardinal Priest with the Title of Sts. John and Paul on Feb. 18, 1946, and the First Military Vicar of the Military Vicariate for the United States on Sept. 8, 1957. He died at New York on Dec. 2, 1967, and is entombed in the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. Patrick, New York, New York.







† Richard James Cushing (1895-1970) was born in South Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on Aug. 24, 1895. Ordained a priest on May 26, 1921, he was named Titular Bishop of Mela and Auxiliary of Boston on June 10, 1939. He was ordained a bishop on June 29, 1939, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston, by William Henry Cardinal O'Connell, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by John Bertram Peterson, Bishop of Manchester, and by Thomas Addis Emmet, Titular Bishop of Tuscamia, Vicar Apostolic of Jamaica. He was named the Third Metropolitan Archbishop of Boston on Sept. 25, 1944. Pope Pius XII named him an Assistant at the Pontifical Throne on June 11, 1954. He was named Cardinal Priest with the Title of Santa Susanna on Dec. 15, 1958. He resigned Sept. 8, 1970, and died in Boston on Nov. 2, 1970. He is entombed in the Portiuncula Chapel, Hanover, Massachusetts.







† Louis Francis Kelleher (1889-1946) was born at Cambridge, Massachusetts (Boston), on Aug. 4, 1889, and ordained a priest on April 3, 1915. He was named Titular Bishop of Thenae and Auxiliary of Boston on April 21, 1945. Ordained bishop June 8, 1945, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Richard James Cushing, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Francis Joseph Spellman, Archbishop of New York, and by Edward Francis Ryan, Bishop of Burlington. He died at Somerville, Massachusetts, on Nov. 26, 1946. He is buried in Calvary Cemetery, Woburn, Massachusetts.







† John Joseph Wright (1909-1979) was born at Dorchester, Massachusetts (Boston), on July 18, 1909, and ordained a priest on Dec. 8, 1935. He was named Titular Bishop of Aegeae and Auxiliary of Boston on May 10, 1947. Ordained bishop June 30, 1947, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Richard James Cushing, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Ralph Leo Hayes, Bishop of Davenport, and by James Louis Connolly, Titular Bishop of Mylasa and Auxiliary of Fall River, Massachusetts, he was named First Bishop of Worcester on Jan. 28, 1950. He was named Eighth Bishop of Pittsburgh, on Jan. 23, 1959, and Prefect of the Sacred Congregation for the Clergy on April 23, 1969. He was named Cardinal Priest with the Title of Jesus the Divine Teacher on April 28, 1969, and resigned from Pittsburgh June 1, 1969. He died at Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Aug. 10, 1979, and is buried in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline, Massachusetts.







† Eric Francis MacKenzie (1893-1969) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on Dec. 6, 1893, and ordained a priest on Oct. 20, 1918. He was named Titular Bishop of Alba and Auxiliary of Boston on July 11, 1950, and ordained a bishop on Sept. 14, 1950, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Richard James Cushing, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Patrick Aloysius O'Boyle, Archbishop of Washington, and by Thomas Kiely Gorman, Bishop of Reno. He died in Boston on Aug. 20, 1969, and is buried in St. Joseph Cemetery (West Roxbury) Boston, Massachusetts.







† Thomas Francis Markham (1891-1952) was born at Lowell, Massachusetts (Boston), on March 22, 1891, and ordained a priest on June 2, 1917. Named Titular Bishop of Acalissus and Auxiliary of Boston on July 18, 1950, he was ordained a bishop on Sept. 14, 1950, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Richard James Cushing, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Patrick Aloysius O'Boyle, Archbishop of Washington, and by Thomas Kiely Gorman, Bishop of Reno. He died at Lowell on July 9, 1952, and is buried in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell, Massachusetts.







† Jeremiah Francis Minihan (1903-1973) was born at Haverhill, Massachusetts (Boston), on July 21, 1903, and ordained a priest on Dec. 21, 1929. He was named Titular Bishop of Paphus and Auxiliary of Boston on May 21, 1954, and ordained bishop on Sept. 8, 1954, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Richard James Cushing, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by John Joseph Wright, Bishop of Worcester, and by Vincent Stanislaus Waters, Bishop of Raleigh. He died in Dublin, Ireland (Dublin), on Aug. 14, 1973. He is buried in St. James Cemetery, Haverhill, Massachusetts.







† Thomas Joseph Riley (1900-1977) was born at Waltham, Massachusetts (Boston), on Nov. 30, 1900, and ordained a priest on May 20, 1927. He was named Titular Bishop of Regiae and Auxiliary of Boston on Oct. 31, 1959. He was ordained a bishop on Dec. 21, 1959, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Richard James Cardinal Cushing, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Eric Francis MacKenzie, Titular Bishop of Alba, and by Jeremiah Francis Minihan, Titular Bishop of Paphus. He resigned as Auxiliary of Boston June 28, 1976. He died at Kennebunk Beach, Maine (Portland), on Aug. 17, 1977, and is buried in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham, Massachusetts.







Daniel Anthony Cronin (1927) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on Nov. 14, 1927, and ordained a priest on Dec. 20, 1952. He was named Titular Bishop of Egnatia and Auxiliary of Boston on June 10, 1968. Ordained bishop on Sept. 12, 1968, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Richard James Cardinal Cushing, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Jeremiah Francis Minihan, Titular Bishop of Paphus, and by Thomas Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Regiae, he was named the Fifth Bishop of Fall River on Oct. 30, 1970. He was named the Third Metropolitan Archbishop of Hartford on Dec. 10, 1991, and resigned on Oct. 20, 2003, on having reached the age limit.







† Lawrence Joseph Riley (1914-2001) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on Sept. 6, 1914, and ordained a priest on Sept. 21, 1940. He was named Titular Bishop of Daimlaig and Auxiliary of Boston on Dec. 1, 1971, and ordained a bishop Feb. 2, 1972, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Humberto Sousa Medeiros, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Jeremiah Francis Minihan, Titular Bishop of Paphus, and by Thomas Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Regiae. He resigned as Auxiliary of Boston on Jan. 16, 1990. Pope John Paul II named him an Assistant at the Pontifical Throne in Feb. 1987. He died on Dec. 2, 2001, at Boston and is buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, Massachusetts.







Joseph Francis Maguire (1919-2014) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on Sept. 4, 1919, and ordained a priest on June 29, 1945. He was named Titular Bishop of Mactaris and Auxiliary of Boston on Dec. 1, 1971. He was ordained a bishop on Feb. 2, 1972, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Humberto Sousa Medeiros, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Jeremiah Francis Minihan, Titular Bishop of Paphus, and by Thomas Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Regiae. Named Coadjutor of Springfield April 3, 1976, he succeeded to Springfield as the Fifth Bishop on Oct. 15, 1977, and resigned on Dec. 27, 1991. He died at Springfield on Nov. 23, 2014, and is entombed in the Mausoleum of St. Michael Cemetery, Springfield.







† John Joseph Mulcahy (1922-1994) was born at Dorchester, Massachusetts (Boston), on June 26, 1922, and ordained a priest on May 1, 1947. He was named Titular Bishop of Penafiel and Auxiliary of Boston on Dec. 28, 1974. He was ordained a bishop on Feb. 11, 1975, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Humberto Sousa Cardinal Medeiros, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Thomas Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Regiae, and by Lawrence Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Daimlaig. He resigned as Auxiliary of Boston on July 21, 1992, and died at Salem, Massachusetts, on April 26, 1994. He is buried in St. Joseph Cemetery, (West Roxbury) Boston, Massachusetts.







† Joseph John Ruocco (1921-1980) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on April 21, 1922, and ordained a priest on May 6, 1948. On Dec. 28, 1974, he was named Titular Bishop of Polignano and Auxiliary of Boston and ordained a bishop on Feb. 11, 1975, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Humberto Sousa Cardinal Medeiros, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Thomas Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Regiae, and by Lawrence Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Daimlaig. He died in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 26, 1980, and is buried in Westview Cemetery, Lexington, Massachusetts.







Thomas Vose Daily (1927-2017) was born at Belmont, Massachusetts (Boston) on Sept. 23, 1927 and ordained a priest on Jan. 10, 1952. He was named Titular Bishop of Bladia and Auxiliary of Boston on Dec. 28, 1974. Ordained a bishop on Feb. 11, 1975 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Humberto Sousa Cardinal Medeiros, Archbishop of Boston assisted by Thomas Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Regiae and by Lawrence Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Daimlaig, he was named the First Bishop of Palm Beach on June 16, 1984. Named the Sixth Bishop of Brooklyn on Feb. 10, 1990, he resigned on Aug. 1, 2003 on having reached the age limit. He died in Brooklyn on May 15, 2017 and is buried in the Bishop's Crypt at Douglaston, New York.







John Michael D'Arcy (1932-2013) was born at Brighton, Massachusetts (Boston), on Aug. 18, 1932, and ordained a priest on Feb. 2, 1957. He was named Titular Bishop of Mediana and Auxiliary of Boston on Dec. 28, 1974. Ordained a bishop on Feb. 11, 1975, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Humberto Sousa Cardinal Medeiros, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Thomas Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Regiae, and by Lawrence Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Daimlaig. He was named the Eighth Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend on Feb. 18, 1985. He resigned from the pastoral governance of the diocese on Nov. 14, 2009, on having reached the age limit. He died at South Bend on Feb. 3, 2013, and is entombed in the crypt of the Co-Cathedral of St. Matthew, South Bend







Daniel Anthony Hart (1927-2008) was born at Lawrence, Massachusetts (Boston), on Aug. 24, 1927, and ordained a priest on Feb. 2, 1953. He was named Titular Bishop of Tepelta and Auxiliary of Boston on Aug. 24, 1976. He was ordained a bishop on Oct. 18, 1976, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Humberto Sousa Cardinal Medeiros, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Thomas Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Regiae, and by Lawrence Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Daimlaig. He was named the Fourth Bishop of Norwich on Sept. 12, 1995, and resigned March 11, 2003, on having reached the age limit. He died at Norwich on Jan. 14, 2008, and is buried in St. Mary-St. Joseph Cemetery, Norwich.







Alfred Clifton Hughes (1932) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on Dec. 2, 1932, and ordained a priest on Dec. 15, 1957. He was named Titular Bishop of Maximiana in Byzacena and Auxiliary of Boston on July 21, 1981. Ordained a bishop on Sep. 14, 1981, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Humberto Sousa Cardinal Medeiros, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Thomas Vose Daily, Titular Bishop of Bladia, and by John Michael D'Arcy, Titular Bishop of Mediana, he was named the Fourth Bishop of Baton Rouge on Sept. 7, 1993. He was named the Coadjutor Archbishop of New Orleans on Feb. 16, 2001, and succeeded as the 13th Metropolitan Archbishop of New Orleans on Jan. 3, 2002. He resigned for the pastoral care of the archdiocese on June 12, 2009, on having reached the age limit.







Robert Joseph Banks (1928) was born at Winthrop, Massachusetts (Boston), on Feb. 26, 1928, and ordained a priest on Dec. 20, 1952. He was named Titular Bishop of Taraqua and Auxiliary of Boston on June 26, 1985. He was ordained a bishop on Sept. 19, 1985, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Daniel Anthony Cronin, Bishop of Fall River, and by John Aloysius Marshall, Bishop of Burlington. Named the 10th Bishop of Green Bay on Oct. 16, 1990, he resigned on having reached the age limit on Oct. 10, 2003.







Roberto Octavio Gonzalez Nieves, OFM (1950) was born at Elizabeth, New Jersey (Newark), on June 2, 1950, and ordained a priest on May 8, 1977. He was named Titular Bishop of Ursona and Auxiliary of Boston on July 18, 1988, and ordained a bishop by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by John Joseph Cardinal O'Connor, Archbishop of New York, and by Luis Cardinal Aponte Martinez, Archbishop of San Juan de Puerto Rico at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Oct. 3, 1988. He was named the Coadjutor Bishop of Corpus Christi on May 16, 1995, and succeeded as the Sixth Bishop of Corpus Christi on April 1, 1997. He was named the Third Metropolitan Archbishop of San Juan de Puerto Rico on March 26, 1999. He was the Apostolic Administrator of Corpus Christi, sede vacante, from March 26, 1999, to March 17, 2000.







† John Richard McNamara (1927-2001) was born at Worcester, Massachusetts (Springfield), on Sept. 4, 1927, and ordained a priest on Jan. 10, 1952. He was named Titular Bishop of Risinium and Auxiliary of Boston on April 14, 1992. He was ordained a bishop on May 21, 1992, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by John Michael D'Arcy, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend and by John Joseph Glynn, Titular Bishop of Monteverde and Auxiliary of the Archdiocese for the Military Services. He resigned as Auxiliary of Boston on Oct. 12, 1999, and died April 16, 2001, at Boston. He is buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, Massachusetts.







John Patrick Boles (1930-2014) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on Jan. 21, 1930, and ordained a priest on Feb. 2, 1955. He was named Titular Bishop of Nova Sparsa and Auxiliary of Boston on April 14, 1992. He was ordained a bishop on May 21, 1992, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by John Michael D'Arcy, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, and by John Joseph Glynn, Titular Bishop of Monteverde and Auxiliary of the Archdiocese for the Military Services. He resigned from the office of auxiliary on Oct. 12, 2006. He died in Boston on Oct. 9, 2014, and is buried in St. Mary Cemetery, Salem.







John Brendan McCormack (1935-2021) was born at Winthrop, Massachusetts (Boston), on Aug. 12, 1935, and ordained a priest on Feb. 2, 1960. He was named Titular Bishop of Cerbali and Auxiliary of Boston on Nov. 21, 1995. Ordained bishop on Dec. 27, 1995, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by William Wakefield Cardinal Baum, Major Penitentiary, and by Alfred Clifton Hughes, Bishop of Baton Rouge. He was named the Ninth Bishop of Manchester on July 21, 1998. He resigned from the diocese on Sept. 19, 2011, and died at Manchester, on Sept. 21, 2021, and is buried in the Bishops' Cemetery, Manchester.







William Francis Murphy (1940) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on May 14, 1940, and ordained a priest on Dec. 16, 1964. He was named Titular Bishop of Saia Maior and Auxiliary of Boston on Nov. 21, 1995. Ordained a bishop on Dec. 27, 1995, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by William Wakefield Cardinal Baum, Major Penitentiary, and by Alfred Clifton Hughes, Bishop of Baton Rouge. He was named Fourth Bishop of Rockville Centre on June 26, 2001. He resigned the pastoral governance of the diocese on Dec. 9, 2016.







Francis Xavier Irwin (1934-2019) was born at Medford, Massachusetts (Boston), on Jan. 9, 1934, and ordained a priest on Feb. 2, 1960. He was named Titular Bishop of Ubaza and Auxiliary of Boston on July 24, 1996. He was ordained a bishop on Sept. 17, 1996, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Theodore Edgar McCarrick, Archbishop of Newark, and by Robert Joseph Banks, Bishop of Green Bay. He resigned from the office of auxiliary bishop on Oct. 20, 2009. He died in Boston on Oct. 30, 2019, and is buried in St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington.







Emilio Simeon Allue Carcasona, SDB (1935-2020) was born at Huesca, Spain (Huesca), on Feb. 18, 1935, and ordained a priest on Dec. 22, 1966. He was named Titular Bishop of Croe and Auxiliary of Boston on July 24, 1996. He was ordained a bishop on Sept. 17, 1996, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Theodore Edgar McCarrick, Archbishop of Newark, and by Robert Joseph Banks, Bishop of Green Bay. He resigned from the office of auxiliary bishop on June 30, 2010, and died at Boston on April 26, 2020. He is buried in the Salesian Cemetery, Goshen, New York.







Richard Joseph Malone (1946) was born at Salem, Massachusetts (Boston), on March 19, 1946, and ordained a priest on May 20, 1972. He was named Titular Bishop of Aptuca and Auxiliary of Boston on Jan. 27, 2000. He was ordained a bishop on March 1, 2000, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by William Francis Murphy, Titular Bishop of Saia Maior, and by John Patrick Boles, Titular Bishop of Nova Sparsa. He was named the 11th Bishop of Portland on Feb. 10, 2004. He was named the 14th Bishop of Buffalo on May 29, 2012. He resigned from the governance of the See on Dec. 4, 2019.







Walter James Edyvean (1938-2019) was born at Medford, Massachusetts (Boston), on Oct. 18, 1938, and ordained a priest on Dec. 16, 1964. He was named Titular Bishop of Aeliae and Auxiliary Bishop of Boston on June 29, 2001. He was ordained a bishop on Sept. 14, 2001, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Lawrence Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Daimlaig, and by William Francis Murphy, Bishop of Rockville Centre. He resigned from the office of auxiliary on June 29, 2014. He died at Natick on Feb. 2, 2019, and is buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.







Richard Gerard Lennon (1947-2019) was born at Arlington, Massachusetts (Boston), on March 26, 1947, and ordained a priest on May 19, 1973. He was named Titular Bishop of Sufes and Auxiliary of Boston on June 29, 2001. He was ordained a bishop on Sept. 14, 2001, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Bernard Francis Cardinal Law, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Lawrence Joseph Riley, Titular Bishop of Daimlaig, and by William Francis Murphy, Bishop of Rockville Centre. He was the Apostolic Administrator of Boston, sede vacante, from Dec. 13, 2002, to July 30, 2003. He was named 10th bishop of Cleveland on April 4, 2006. He resigned from the pastoral governance of the diocese on Dec. 28, 2016. He died at Cleveland on Oct. 29, 2019, and is entombed in the Crypt of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Cleveland.







John Anthony Dooher (1943) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on May 3, 1943, and ordained a priest on May 21, 1969. He was named Titular Bishop of Theveste on Oct. 12, 2006, and ordained a bishop on Dec. 12, 2006, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Seán Patrick O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Francis Xavier Irwin, Titular Bishop of Ubaza, and Walter James Edyvean, Titular Bishop of Aeliae.







Robert Francis Hennessey (1952) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on April 20, 1952, and ordained a priest on May 20, 1978. He was named Titular Bishop of Tigias on Oct. 12, 2006, and ordained a bishop on Dec. 12, 2006, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Seán Patrick O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by John Patrick Boles, Titular Bishop of Nova Sparsa, and Emilio Simeon Allue Carcasona, Titular Bishop of Croe.







Arthur Leo Kennedy (1942) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on Jan. 9, 1942, and ordained a priest Dec. 17, 1966. He was named Titular Bishop of Timidana on June 30, 2010, and ordained a bishop on Sept. 14, 2010, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Seán Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Walter James Edyvean, Titular Bishop of Aeliae, and Robert Francis Hennessey, Titular Bishop of Tigias.







Peter John Uglietto (1951) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on Sept. 24, 1951, and ordained a priest on May 21, 1977. He was named Titular Bishop of Thubursicum on June 30, 2010, and ordained a bishop on Sept. 14, 2010, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Seán Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Francis Xavier Irwin, Titular Bishop of Ubaza, and John Anthony Dooher, Titular Bishop of Theveste.







Robert Peter Deeley (1946) was born at Cambridge, Massachusetts (Boston), on June 18, 1946, and ordained a priest on July 14, 1973. He was named Titular Bishop of Kearney on Nov. 9, 2012, and ordained a bishop on Jan. 4, 2013, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Seán Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by John Clayton Nienstedt, Archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis, and Robert Charles Evans, Titular Bishop of Aquae Regiae.







Robert Philip Reed (1959) was born at Boston, Massachusetts (Boston), on June 11, 1959, and ordained a priest on July 6, 1985. He was named Titular Bishop of Sufar on June 3, 2016, and ordained a bishop on Aug. 24, 2016, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Seán Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Arthur Leo Kennedy, Titular Bishop of Timidana, and Robert Peter Deeley, Bishop or Portland.







Mark O'Connell (1964) was born June 25, 1964, at Scarborough, Ontario (Toronto), and ordained a priest on June 16, 1990. He was named Titular Bishop of Thigi on June 3, 2016, and ordained a bishop on Aug. 24, 2016, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Seán Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Walter James Edyvean, Titular Bishop of Aeliae, and Peter John Uglietto, Titular Bishop of Thubursicum.







Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa (1976) was born at Adamantina, Sao Paulo (Marilia), on Oct. 11, 1976, and ordained a priest on Dec. 22, 2007. He was named Titular Bishop of Membressa on Dec. 9, 2023, and ordained a bishop on Feb. 3, 2024, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by Seán Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Robert Philip Reed, Titular Bishop of Sufar, and Mark O'Connell, Titular Bishop of Thigi.