Always building, always being built

There aren't many feasts on the Church's liturgical calendar that highlight a place rather than a person. In fact, there are only three, and all of them are linked to the four major basilicas in Rome. In August, we observe the dedication of the oldest Marian church in the West. St. Mary Major was constructed in the fifth century, just after the 431 Council of Ephesus that declared Mary the "Mother of God." On Nov. 9, we remember the dedication of St. John Lateran, the Cathedral of Rome. The oldest public church in the city of Rome was founded 17 centuries ago -- in 324 -- under the rule of the Emperor Constantine. The only church classified as an archbasilica, St. John Lateran is recognized as the Mother Church of the entire world. Although it's hard to fathom, this church is even older than the Nicene Creed we still pray. And later in the month, we honor the Basilicas of St. Paul and St. Peter, built in the fourth and 17th centuries, respectively.



For me, the point of these feasts goes beyond the individual buildings to which they are connected. Taken together, they remind us of an important truth: the church is always building, and is always being built. Each one of us is a living stone placed by God (1 Peter 2:5-7). Together, we rise on the foundation of the apostles and form a holy temple with Christ as the cornerstone (Eph 2:19-21). The house of God's presence is not built on sand, but on rock (Mt 7:24-27). Nor is it built with human hands (2 Cor 5:1). It is the Lord himself who builds the house (Ps 127). And his purpose is beyond what we can imagine or dare to hope for: "As a young man marries a virgin, your builder will marry you; as a bridegroom rejoices in his bride, so will your God rejoice over you." (Is 62:5).



As the church in Boston welcomes Archbishop Henning, it is good to remember that the divine architect is always at work. God is the builder. The rest of us -- even bishops -- are just contractors, called to serve his blueprint and his plan. Some are tasked with beautifying what's already there, others with overseeing demolition and renovation. We live through repairs and restoration as well as seasons of remodeling and updating. Along the way, we discover that there are walls that can be knocked down to open things up. But there are also walls that frame the whole structure, walls that must remain if the building is to stand.



The Catholic Church in Boston has been through it all. The archdiocese has both thrived and suffered under Cardinal Medeiros, Cardinal Law, Bishop Lennon, and Cardinal Seán. When these men were installed as archbishop, they could not anticipate what the future would bring to them as shepherds of the church. Neither could we. All that any of us can do is trust in God, seek his face, rely on his grace, and ask for his mercy.



A new bishop brings fresh hope. Like the rest of us, however, none are perfect, and all have blind spots. Some are well-liked and popular. Others, find it difficult to connect to their flock in meaningful ways. All of them will take initiative according to their vision, and all will fail or fall short in something. Bishops are builders, too. Every one of them has given his life in service to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the people who live their faith under his leadership and pastoral care. That is why the most important thing a bishop can do is pray for his people. If love covers a multitude of sins, prayer fills in for the wisdom we do not have. Even more, it is how disciples are transformed by grace -- how Christians become more like Christ.



That principle, of course, does not apply exclusively to the church's hierarchy. And as Archbishop Henning takes the crozier in Boston, the most significant thing we can do is to make a commitment to pray for him daily and by name. Our shepherds need us. For if they are to succeed, it will not be by their own personal gifts or resources, but by the grace of the God who has brought them to us, and the love of Christ that never fails.







- Jaymie Stuart Wolfe is a Catholic convert, wife, and mother of eight. Inspired by the spirituality of St. Francis de Sales, she is an author, speaker, and musician, and provides freelance editorial services to numerous publishers and authors as the principal of One More Basket. Find Jaymie on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @YouFeedThem.