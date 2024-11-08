Archbishop greets Boston's senior priests at Regina Cleri following installation

BOSTON -- When visiting and celebrating Mass at Regina Cleri for the first time as archbishop of Boston on Nov. 1, All Saints' Day, Archbishop Richard Henning opened his homily with a peculiar question: "What makes Superman Superman?"



Sure, the archbishop said, Superman can fly, lift heavy objects, and leap over tall buildings in a single bound. But is that what makes Superman Superman? Lex Luthor, Superman's archrival, has always wanted those powers for himself. But if Lex Luthor ever did have those powers, would that make him Superman?



"The powers are not what make Superman Superman," Archbishop Henning said. "What makes him Superman is, in a very real sense, the gift of himself for others."



Archbishop Henning described Superman as "something of a Christ figure" in popular culture. Like Superman, Jesus used his powers selflessly, instead of using them to pursue worldly riches and strength. Archbishop Henning also pointed out that, through God, the senior priests who live at Regina Cleri have their own superpowers -- and that those powers are available to them regardless of their age or physical health.



"I wonder if it's important sometimes to remember that the power you wield as a priest of God is first and foremost the power of love," he said. "The power of self-gift. The power of trust in God."



He described young priests as being full of zeal, imagining themselves accomplishing great things in the world. As they get older and retire from active ministry, however, they may lose energy.



"In some ways, you're Superman," Archbishop Henning told the senior priests. "Not in the worldly sense, but in the great power of God given to us."



After celebrating Mass, Archbishop Henning sat down for lunch with the senior priests and chatted with them. Regina Cleri Executive Director Steve Gust said that the archbishop is always welcome at the residence and presented him with a keycard that gives him 24-hour access.



"We're very proud of what we have here," he said. "We love sharing this with you, so thank you very much."



On behalf of Regina Cleri, Gust presented the archbishop with a gift -- framed photos of all of Boston's bishops and archbishops. One of the frames was an antique, almost 100 years old.



"Thank you very much for that most kind gift," Archbishop Henning said. "Thank you for this opportunity to pray with you and break bread with you. I'm delighted to visit this house. It seems like a great house."



He said he is looking forward to many visits in the future.



In his remarks, Bishop Mark O'Connell praised the archbishop for "lots of little touches and wonderful things he's going to bring to our archdiocese." For instance, he noted that the archbishop met with advocates for victims of clergy sexual abuse in the sacristy of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross right before his installation as archbishop on Oct. 31.



One of the senior priests Archbishop Henning talked to at lunch was Father Brian Flatley. The two discussed the archdiocese's relationship with senior priests.



"He's very interested in the prayers of senior priests and keeping in touch with us," Father Flatley told The Pilot.



Father Flatley attended the Mass of installation and was struck by Archbishop Henning's homily.



"I'm really impressed," he said. "He's approachable. He hasn't made a bad move yet."