US bishops in Baltimore urged to beg for wisdom 'to help those entrusted to our care'

BALTIMORE (OSV News) -- As the U.S. bishops began their fall general assembly Nov. 11, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio urged his brother bishops to beg for wisdom.



"We beg for wisdom because we recognize that we are servants of the truth and charged to find ways to help those entrusted to our care. Welcome that truth. See its logic and embrace the way of life that Christ holds out to us," said Archbishop Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese of the Military Services and president of the U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops.



In homily remarks reported by Catholic Review, the Archdiocese of Baltimore's newspaper, Archbishop Broglio acknowledged that the city's Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, America's first cathedral, had an important role in the history of the church, as the site of synods and councils of U.S. clergy and bishops over centuries, as far back as 1791.



"Perhaps our mini-pilgrimage to what might be considered the mother church of the synodal activity of the hierarchy in this country, symbolizes our continual walking with the Lord and our prayer that he inspire our ministry to the church of the United States," he said.



The Mass was held on the feast of St. Martin of Tours, a bishop. St. Martin is known for having encountered a beggar who was shivering in the cold. A Roman soldier at the time, he took his sword and cut his cloak in half to share it with the man. Later, in a dream, St. Martin saw Jesus wearing that half-cloak.



"We meet Christ in the one who meets us and to whom we respond," Archbishop Broglio said.



Providentially, the readings of the day included St. Paul's instructions to St. Titus that detailed the qualities needed in a bishop, including hospitality, temperance, a love of goodness, and being just, holy and "holding fast to the true message as taught so that he will be able both to exhort with sound doctrine and to refute opponents" (Ti 1:9).



The bishops heard the passage from the Gospel of Luke (Lk 17:1-6) where Jesus Christ bemoans those who sin, that cause others to sin or harm little ones.



Archbishop Broglio said, "Indeed, we hear words about mercy, scandal and the weight of episcopal office in the sacred Scriptures proclaimed. The texts are so appropriate for our gathering when we meet as brothers and shepherds to deepen our attention to the Holy Spirit and to see how we can best fulfill our vocation to care for those we are privileged to serve."



He noted that Jesus is mercy personified. "His public ministry was characterized by healing, forgiveness and preaching about the Father's love.



"Throughout his life on earth, Jesus, the historic incarnation of the eternal Father's love, offered pardon to all of those who needed it," he said in the homily. Jesus' powerful words about scandal in this Gospel passage offer one of the strongest condemnations in the New Testament, Archbishop Broglio said. "As pastors, we are constantly aware of the importance of giving good example and ensuring that the same is offered by all of those who serve and collaborate with the community of faith."



He noted that the love of Christ encourages the bishops to protect others. "We have raised our voices and labored diligently to respond to the crisis of the poor in our land, and to welcome the stranger who often comes with no resources. We strive to defend the dignity of the human person from conception to natural death. These are the contemporary manifestations of the little ones who occupy such a privileged place in the teaching and the ministry of the Lord Jesus," the archbishop said.



"They are today's bearers of the half-cloak of St. Martin," he said. "It would be scandalous for us to be silent on these important issues."



For the bishops gathered, the archbishop noted that apostolic preaching still constitutes their primary responsibility. "Without the ministry and the hearing of the Word of God, no Christian community will ever be born or continue to move forward. Hence, the characteristics and the qualities of those who lead the community are demanding.



"We know their weight, and we renew our response to the Lord's mandate every day. May these days of fraternal exchange support us in our ministry and enliven our commitment to those entrusted to us by the church," Archbishop Broglio said.



The archbishop noted it was appropriate also that St. Martin of Tours was a soldier, as he acknowledged that the feast fell on Veterans Day.



"I would not be a faithful archbishop for the Military Services if I failed to mention that today is also Veterans Day. While the civil observance recalls the end of the First World War at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, the fact that Martin was a Roman soldier makes of the coincidence providential. Allow me to recognize the many veterans among the bishops and thank them and all of the veterans for their service."



More than 260 bishops and clergy attended the Mass in downtown Baltimore, creating a sea of violet zucchettos and white vestments. Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S., and Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori, USCCB vice president, were the principal concelebrants, along with cardinals and other clergy.



U.S. cardinals in attendance included Cardinals Blase J. Cupich of Chicago; Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston; Timothy M. Dolan of New York; Wilton D. Gregory of Washington; Robert W. McElroy of San Diego; Seán P. O'Malley, archbishop emeritus of Boston; Joseph W. Tobin of Newark; and Donald W. Wuerl, archbishop emeritus of Washington.



The USCCB meets in Baltimore through Nov. 14, with public sessions Nov. 12-13.



- - - Christopher Gunty is associate publisher and editor of Catholic Review Media, publishing arm of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.



